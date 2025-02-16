PHOTO: Joaquin Niemann drinks champagne out of his sweaty shoe, copying F1 star Daniel Ricciardo following LIV Adelaide win

Joaquin Niemann won the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club. The Chilien golfer carded an exceptional 65 on the final day to win the event by three strokes, while Abraham Ancer, who was right behind him throughout the round, faltered at the final couple of holes to give Niemann his third LIV Golf trophy.

Ad

After the victory, Joaquin Niemann did a shoey as he drank champagne out of his shoes. He replicated the Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo on the stage after winning the trophy.

Golf Digest shared the picture of the same on their X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption,

"Joaquin Niemann won LIV Adeladie and promptly did a shoey."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This tradition was popularised on the international stage by the Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who used to do a shoey on stage after winning any event.

Joaquin Niemann started his final round three shots back of the leaders Carlos Ortiz, Sam Horsfield, and Abraham Ancer. However, Joaquin Niemann's bogey-free round on the final day with seven birdies made sure he took the lead and eventually won the LIV Golf Adelaide.

Ad

In the team event, Fireballs GC managed to win the event as they carded -21 for the event, while Legion XIII finished second at -15.

LIV Golf 2025 Adelaide leaderboard.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide.

1. Joaquin Niemann -13

-13 T2. Carlos Ortiz -10

-10 T2. Abraham Ancer -10

-10 4. David Puig -9

-9 5. Richard Bland -8

-8 6. Jon Rahm -7

-7 T7. Tom McKibbin -6

-6 T7. Harold Varner III -6

-6 T7. Anirban Lahiri -6

-6 T7. Brooks Koepka -6

-6 T7. Sam Horsfield -6

-6 T12. Adrian Meronk -5

-5 T12. Thomas Pieters -5

-5 T12. Cameron Tringale -5

-5 T12. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T12. Dean Burmester -5

-5 T12. Henrik Stenson -5

-5 T18. Sergio Garcia -4

-4 T18. Kevin Na -4

-4 T18. Bryson DeChambeau -4

-4 T21. Marc Leishman -3

-3 T21. Bubba Watson -3

-3 T23. Phil Mickelson -2

-2 T23. Charles Howell III -2

-2 T23. Brendan Steele -2

-2 T23. Peter Uihlein -2

-2 T23. Yubin Jang -2

-2 T23. Ben Campbell -2

-2 T23. Tyrrell Hatton -2

-2 30. Cameron Smith -1

-1 T31. Dustin Johnson E

E T31. Caleb Surratt E

E T31. Andy Ogletree E

E T31. Ian Poulter E

E T31. Paul Casey E

E T31. Lucas Herbert E

E T37. Graeme McDowell +2

+2 T37. Luis Masaveu +2

+2 T37. Louis Oosthuizen +2

+2 T37. Lee Westwood +2

+2 T37. Patrick Reed +2

+2 T37. Branden Grace +2

+2 T37. Danny Lee +2

+2 44. Matt Jones +3

+3 45. Sebastian Muñoz +4

+4 46. Mito Pereira +6

+6 T47. Chieh-Po Lee +7

+7 T47. Jason Kokrak +7

+7 49. Martin Kaymer +8

+8 50. Wade Ormsby +9

+9 T51. Anthony Kim +10

+10 T51. Talor Gooch +10

+10 53. Frederik Kjettrup +12

+12 54. Matthew Wolff +13

Ad

Team Championship.

Fireballs GC -21 Legion XIII -15 Torque GC -13 Crushers GC -12 T5. HyFlyers GC -9 T5. 4Aces GC -9 T5. Majesticks GC -9 Stinger GC -6 Ripper GC -1 Iron Heads GC +5 RangeGoats GC +6 Cleeks GC +7 Smash GC +13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback