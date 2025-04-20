  • home icon
  Phil Mickelson confirms entry into duel with Jon Rahm organized by influencer with 1.15M YT subscribers

Phil Mickelson confirms entry into duel with Jon Rahm organized by influencer with 1.15M YT subscribers

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:07 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson is currently playing in the Saudi PIF-backed LIV Golf league. Lefty is a veteran golfer with 57 professional wins in his career, 45 of which came on the PGA Tour. Mickelson's popularity in the sphere of golf is unmatched, thanks to his victories and playing style.

The 54-year-old professional golfer currently has around 884k followers on X (previously Twitter) and 1.2 million fans on his Instagram profile. Phil Mickelson shared a new story for his followers on Sunday, April 20, 2025. He shared a post from Grant Horvat, confirming his entry into the 2v2 challenge series.

The story showed Horvat and Mickelson standing side by side with their newest 2v2 challenge opponents, Jon Rahm and Josh Allen. This event will be available to watch on Horvat's YouTube channel, which has around 1.15 million subscribers. Take a look at Phil Mickelson's Instagram story:

"Tomorrow 😎," read the caption to the story.
Mickelson&#039;s story - Source: via @philmickelson on Instagram
Mickelson's story - Source: via @philmickelson on Instagram

This is the third time that the HyFlyers GC captain has teamed up with Horvat. Before this, the 2025 Creator Classic winner and Lefty competed against Dustin and Austin Johnson, and John Daly and his son, Daly II. These friendly challenges have garnered a lot of views over time. In their last 2v2 challenge, Mickelson and Horvat won over the Dalys.

Phil Mickelson will be playing in LIV Golf Mexico next, starting from April 25, 2025.

Phil Mickelson expresses excitement for Mexico

Mickelson poses with the winner&#039;s trophy following the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship 2018 - Source: Imagn
Mickelson poses with the winner's trophy following the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship 2018 - Source: Imagn

The next LIV event will take place at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Phil Mickelson won the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship at the same venue, defeating Justin Thomas in a playoff.

In a post shared by LIV Golf, Mickelson could not help but reminisce about his time at Chapultepec:

"I love that golf course down at Chapultepec. I ended up winning a WGC event there in 2018, and the fans are incredible there. They love golf. I couldn't believe it."

He also said:

"I couldn't believe how many people came out and supported it, and they're going to do the same for LIV. It's going to have another great feel, so we're moving these events to where fans are really wanting it and are supporting it."
Mickelson has played in four LIV events so far. His best result in the PIF-backed league in 2025 came in Hong Kong, where he finished solo third, scoring 14 under par.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.




