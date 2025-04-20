Phil Mickelson confirms entry into duel with Jon Rahm organized by influencer with 1.15M YT subscribers

Phil Mickelson is currently playing in the Saudi PIF-backed LIV Golf league. Lefty is a veteran golfer with 57 professional wins in his career, 45 of which came on the PGA Tour. Mickelson's popularity in the sphere of golf is unmatched, thanks to his victories and playing style.

The 54-year-old professional golfer currently has around 884k followers on X (previously Twitter) and 1.2 million fans on his Instagram profile. Phil Mickelson shared a new story for his followers on Sunday, April 20, 2025. He shared a post from Grant Horvat, confirming his entry into the 2v2 challenge series.

The story showed Horvat and Mickelson standing side by side with their newest 2v2 challenge opponents, Jon Rahm and Josh Allen. This event will be available to watch on Horvat's YouTube channel, which has around 1.15 million subscribers. Take a look at Phil Mickelson's Instagram story:

"Tomorrow 😎," read the caption to the story.

Mickelson's story - Source: via @philmickelson on Instagram

This is the third time that the HyFlyers GC captain has teamed up with Horvat. Before this, the 2025 Creator Classic winner and Lefty competed against Dustin and Austin Johnson, and John Daly and his son, Daly II. These friendly challenges have garnered a lot of views over time. In their last 2v2 challenge, Mickelson and Horvat won over the Dalys.

Phil Mickelson will be playing in LIV Golf Mexico next, starting from April 25, 2025.

Phil Mickelson expresses excitement for Mexico

Mickelson poses with the winner's trophy following the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship 2018 - Source: Imagn

The next LIV event will take place at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Phil Mickelson won the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship at the same venue, defeating Justin Thomas in a playoff.

In a post shared by LIV Golf, Mickelson could not help but reminisce about his time at Chapultepec:

"I love that golf course down at Chapultepec. I ended up winning a WGC event there in 2018, and the fans are incredible there. They love golf. I couldn't believe it."

He also said:

"I couldn't believe how many people came out and supported it, and they're going to do the same for LIV. It's going to have another great feel, so we're moving these events to where fans are really wanting it and are supporting it."

Mickelson has played in four LIV events so far. His best result in the PIF-backed league in 2025 came in Hong Kong, where he finished solo third, scoring 14 under par.

