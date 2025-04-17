Phil Mickelson's record at the U.S. Open brutally trolled by golf analyst

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson has many accolades to his name. While Mickelson is a 6-time Major champion, the one major he hasn't been able to win in his career is the U.S. Open. Recently, the 54-year-old was trolled for the same by a very popular golf analyst.
On X (formerly Twitter), golf analyst Brandel Chamblee replied to a fan who called him out for omitting Mickelson off the list of closest to getting the career grand slam without getting it. Chamblee responded to the fan writing that Phil Mickelson was never remotely close to winning the U.S. Open.
Chamblee said:
"Closest he came at the US Open after winning The Open in 2013 was 28th place… so he didn’t come remotely close."
You can check Brandel Chamblee's tweet on Phil Mickelson below:
It's interesting that the closest Phil Mickelson came to winning the U.S. Open was also in 2013, the year he won The Open Championship. In that year, the U.S. Open was played at the Merion Golf Club in Philadelphia, and Mickelson tied with Jason Day for second place.
It's also worth noting that after his Open Championship victory in 2013, Mickelson would go on to win the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021. Since his PGA Championship victory, Lefty's best finish at a Major championship came in 2023 when he finished T2 at the Masters.
However, Mickelson's recent outing at the Augusta National wasn't indicative of the 2025 season he is having in LIV Golf. After two rounds at Augusta, Mickelson became one of the five LIV Golfers who missed the cut at the Masters.
A detailed look at Phil Mickelson's 2025 season so far
The 2025 season has been a delight so far for Phil Mickelson. While the American golfer has not been able to register a win in LIV Golf, he has registered some brilliant finishes which leave fans hopeful that he could attain his first win on the Saudi-backed tour this year.
Here is a detailed look at Mickelson's outings this year:
Year: 14/2 - 16/2
- Event: LIV Golf Adelaide
- Course: The Grange Golf Club
- Finish: T23
- Overall Score: 72-74-68 214 (-2)
Date: 7/3 - 9/3
- Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Course: Hong Kong Golf Club
- Finish: 3
- Overall Score: 67-65-64 196 (-14)
Date: 14/3 - 16/3
- Event: LIV Golf Singapore
- Course: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Finish: T19
- Overall Score: 69-68-72 209 (-4)
Date: 4/4 - 6/4
- Event: LIV Golf Miami
- Course: Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Finish: 6
- Overall Score: 69-73-73 215 (-1)
Major Championship:
- Date: 10/4 - 13/4
- Event: Masters Tournament
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Finish: Missed Cut
- Overall Score: 75-74 149 (+5)