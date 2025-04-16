Rory McIlroy's troll gets a 2-word message from Brandel Chamblee

Rory McIlroy is the talk of the town right now, and even Brandel Chamblee has recently opened up about him. Chamblee recently responded to a troll directed at McIlroy on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The well-known Irish comedian, impressionist, and broadcaster, Corner Moore, was behind it.

Ad

Moore is well-known for his comedic sketches and impersonations of sports stars, particularly those in golf and Formula One. He does an excellent impression of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Max Verstappen. The comedian recently performed some impressions in honor of McIlroy's win at the Masters. Brandel Chamlee also replied, stating:

"Absolutely brilliant."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moore, who directed a troll towards Rory McIlroy while impersonating the 35-year-old golfer, stated:

"Look, it was probably the most intense game of golf I've ever played, and it's all just a blur. All I remember is leaving the green and going inside, and the chairman saying, Rory, do you want a green jacket and I said Yeah. And I said, clean pair of underpants off ya as well if you have them. Like I say, it was an intense day."

Ad

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has decided to take a break after winning the Masters. He is scheduled to miss the RBC Heritage tournament, but there is speculation that he may return at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. This event will take place at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, USA, between April 24-27, 2025.

Scottie Scheffler responds to Rory McIlroy making history

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the two biggest names in golf. They are regarded as among the best of all time, which makes the moment Scheffler handed McIlroy the green coat a historical one. The 28-year-old was the defending champion this year, but ended up tied for fourth place. Despite this, he is happy that McIlroy won the event.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler took to Instagram to post a reel about the event with this caption:

"What a week at @themasters! Congratulations to @rorymcilroy on a historic grand slam win. It was an honor to get to put on the green jacket."

Ad

Scottie Scheffler was also nervous as he handed over the jacket to Rory McIlroy. He knew it was a big moment for McIlroy, so he did not want to spoil it. Scheffler simply wanted the 35-year-old to wear the jacket without getting his right arm stuck in between. He revealed this in an interview with Golf.com:

"In that moment, like it was such an emotional day for [McIlroy], I kind of just tried to stay out of the way and basically get the jacket on without embarrassing him or myself. I got to watch the whole celebration. I watched the finish."

Scottie Scheffler also stated that the celebration was very cool and that he had never seen a celebration for a player completing his career grand slam before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More