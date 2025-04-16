2025 RBC Heritage sleeper picks: List ft. Max Homa explored

As the 2025 RBC Heritage unfolds at Harbour Town Golf Links, is underway, and many under-the-radar players are aiming to make an impact. This event is known for its narrow fairways, small greens, and tree-lined doglegs. Its course was designed by Pete Dye with the help of Jack Nicklaus and has hosted the RBC Heritage since 1969. For this year's event, 72 golfers are going to participate in a limited field, no-cut format, and ensure four rounds of play for all the players.

Names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are attracting attention, but bettors and fans alike are low-key rooting for a few under-the-radar contenders. Here are some sleep picks who could outperform expectations this week.

List of players who can outperform at the upcoming RBC Heritage

Max Homa

Homa holds +490 to win. Recently, he had a T12 finish at Augusta National, his best since July 2024. However, entering this season, Homa has made the cut in eight of nine tournaments. Meanwhile, his precise iron play and putting skills could give him an upper hand at Harbour Town.

Bud Cauley

Cauley enters the RBC Heritage with a top-six finish in his last three starts, holding +7000 odds to win. He had a T6 at The Players, fourth at the Valspar Championship, and fifth at the Texas Open. Given his recent form, Cauley can stir the pot at the Heritage.

Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim holds +12500 odds to win at the Heritage. meanhwile Kim excels on pete Dye-designed courses, with wins at TPC Sawgrass and PGA West. he finished T2 at Harbour Twon in 2018 and aiming to wint he upcoming event.

J.T. Poston

Poston holds +15000 to win this upcoming event. With that, he also has a strong history at Harbour Town. Previously, he had three top-10 finishes in his last four appearances. Recently, he had two top-10 finishes in his last three starts.

Aaron Rai

Rai's odds to win at the Heritage Town are +3300. With that, his accuracy off the tee and tee-to-green ability make him a good fit for Harbour. Rai has a best finish of fifth in his last 28 events and has been within five shots of the leader once in his last five appearances.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick holds +3300 odds to win this tournament. In 2023 Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage. although he faced a drop in his world ranking recently, his past success at arbour Town gives him an edge.

Matt Kuchar

Kuchar share a string history at the Harbour Town. As of now he holds +3300 odds to win. Harbour also won the 2014 event, and had multiple top-10 finishes. Given his recent T3 finish at the Valero texas open suggest his strong form.

