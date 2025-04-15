Phil Mickelson announces 'major' giveaway

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to annoucne a giveaway from both himself and his LIV Golf team, the HyFlyers Golf Club. The giveaway is of a special edition golf bag that features his name, his iconic logo and the logo of Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mickelson has been an ambassador and member at the illustrious Greyhawk Golf Club since the early 1990s. Mickelson spent part of his childhook in Scottsdale, Arizona and was a star on Arizona State Univserity's golf team.

The Instagram post announcing the giveaway was a joint one between Mickelson and the HyFlyers GC and includes six photos of the green golf bag from different angles.

I’m giving away my special edition bag from last week to one of you. It’s a major opportunity to get your hands on a bag unlike any other. Here’s how to enter: 1. Follow @hyflyers_gc 2. Sign up for the Flight Club at our link in bio Giveaway closes on April 30th and the winner will be announced via email. Good luck! #Giveaway #HyFlyersGC," the caption reads on Mickelson and the HyFlyers GC's Instagran post on Tuesday.

The Intstagam post had more than 600 likes in its first 30 minutes after being posted. Phil Mickelson has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

How did Phil Mickelson play at The Masters?

Phil Mickelson at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Phil Mickelson narrowly missed the cut at The Masters last week, finishing the first two rounds at five over par. The cut line was two over par.

Mickelson has a long history of success at Augusta National and his missed cut last week was only the fourth time he's missed the cut in his 31 outings at The Masters. The six-time Major champion has won three green jackets in his career, winning The Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Even in recent years, Mickelson has had success at Augusta National. At age 52 in 2023, he finished tied for second place at The Masters, losing to winner Jon Rahm by four shots.

In the final round in 2023, Mickelson fired a seven-under-par 65, shooting a five-under-par 30 on the second nine. The lefty made a birdie on three of the final four holes, including on the difficult par-four 18th hole.

At the 2025 Masters, Mickelson seemed poised to make the cut with only a few holes to play. After shooting a three-over-par 75 in the opening round, he recovered for much of round two and was two under par for the day with four holes left to play.

However, Mickelson stumbled to the finish line. He made a double bogey on the par-five 15th hole, a bogey at the par-three 16th hole and a bogey on the par-four 18th hole, ultimately missing the cut by three shots.

Mickelson aims to play well at the remaining three Majors in 2025.

