Phil Mickelson dubs match with LIV Golf influencer and Jon Rahm as ‘the best match yet’

Phil Mickelson described the latest match he played alongside Grant Horvat, with Jon Rahm, as the best match of the series so far.

Ad

YouTuber Grant Horvat and Phil Mickelson collaborated yet again to play against American quarterback Josh Allen and LIV golfer Jon Rahm as part of the 2v2 series on the YouTuber's channel. Mickelson announced the release of the video on his Instagram story, attaching a link to the same and wrote:

"The best match yet 😎"

Phil Mickelson's story - Source: via @philmickelson on Instagram

This is the third episode of the 2v2 series where Horvat and Mickelson play against two guests. The first episode saw them go up against the brothers, Dustin and Austin Johnson. In the second episode, they were joined by John Daly and his son John Daly II.

Ad

Trending

The 18-hole match was played at the La Jolla Country Club of San Diego, California. Before the match, Mickelson mentioned the ballspeed challenge with Josh Allen at the LIV golfer's place. While he thought he had a chance, the NFL quarterback proved him wrong with his impressive ball speed during their practice drive.

Recently, Phil Mickelson also teamed up with Grant Horvat to compete at the LIV Golf League's creators' event, The Duels: Miami. The event had six LIV golfers paired up with six top creators, which included the Bryan brothers, George and Wesley Bryan. Sergio Garcia and George Bryan went on to win the event after a playoff against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.

Ad

However, Wesley Bryan was suspended by the PGA Tour for competing at the LIV Duels at Trump National Doral in Miami while being a player on the Tour.

Phil Mickelson backs Wesley Bryan and questions his suspension

Phil Mickelson tips his hat to the patrons during the second round of the Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

Soon after Wesley Bryan's suspension was announced, the golf world responded with mixed reactions. While a few analysts believe this was bound to happen, others questioned the decision made by the PGA Tour.

Ad

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson wrote a detailed post on his X page questioning Wesley Bryan's suspension. He wrote:

"Normally when an entity violates independent contract law, they deny that it happened and forces the contractor/individual to prove that it did. In this case the PGA Tour blatantly admits they are illegally banning an independent contractor so why doesn’t they DOJ step in and enforce the law? Why does the individual have to sue to enforcer the law? DOJ do your fffing job!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

YouTuber Grant Horvat, on whose channel the LIV Duels were hosted, also announced his backing of Bryan with the hashtag #FreeWesley.

Expand Tweet

Bryan spoke about his suspension and shared that he didn't have any regrets about playing at the LIV event. However, he also expressed gratitude for the opportunities he got on the Tour and said that he hopes to continue his professional golf career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More