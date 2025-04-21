Phil Mickelson dubs match with LIV Golf influencer and Jon Rahm as ‘the best match yet’

Phil Mickelson described the latest match he played alongside Grant Horvat, with Jon Rahm, as the best match of the series so far.
YouTuber Grant Horvat and Phil Mickelson collaborated yet again to play against American quarterback Josh Allen and LIV golfer Jon Rahm as part of the 2v2 series on the YouTuber's channel. Mickelson announced the release of the video on his Instagram story, attaching a link to the same and wrote:
"The best match yet 😎"
This is the third episode of the 2v2 series where Horvat and Mickelson play against two guests. The first episode saw them go up against the brothers, Dustin and Austin Johnson. In the second episode, they were joined by John Daly and his son John Daly II.
The 18-hole match was played at the La Jolla Country Club of San Diego, California. Before the match, Mickelson mentioned the ballspeed challenge with Josh Allen at the LIV golfer's place. While he thought he had a chance, the NFL quarterback proved him wrong with his impressive ball speed during their practice drive.
Recently, Phil Mickelson also teamed up with Grant Horvat to compete at the LIV Golf League's creators' event, The Duels: Miami. The event had six LIV golfers paired up with six top creators, which included the Bryan brothers, George and Wesley Bryan. Sergio Garcia and George Bryan went on to win the event after a playoff against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.
However, Wesley Bryan was suspended by the PGA Tour for competing at the LIV Duels at Trump National Doral in Miami while being a player on the Tour.
Phil Mickelson backs Wesley Bryan and questions his suspension
Soon after Wesley Bryan's suspension was announced, the golf world responded with mixed reactions. While a few analysts believe this was bound to happen, others questioned the decision made by the PGA Tour.
LIV golfer Phil Mickelson wrote a detailed post on his X page questioning Wesley Bryan's suspension. He wrote:
"Normally when an entity violates independent contract law, they deny that it happened and forces the contractor/individual to prove that it did. In this case the PGA Tour blatantly admits they are illegally banning an independent contractor so why doesn’t they DOJ step in and enforce the law? Why does the individual have to sue to enforcer the law? DOJ do your fffing job!"
YouTuber Grant Horvat, on whose channel the LIV Duels were hosted, also announced his backing of Bryan with the hashtag #FreeWesley.
Bryan spoke about his suspension and shared that he didn't have any regrets about playing at the LIV event. However, he also expressed gratitude for the opportunities he got on the Tour and said that he hopes to continue his professional golf career.