American professional golfer suspended from the PGA Tour for being involved with The Duels: Reports

On April 5, LIV Golf debuted The Duels: Miami, a creator-focused tournament featuring prominent golf influencers such as Wesley Bryan, Luke Kwon, and Grant Horvat. On Wednesday, Monday Q reported that Wesley Bryan has been suspended indefinitely from the PGA Tour for his affiliation with the Saudi-backed league.

LIV Golf was founded in 2021 and held its inaugural season in 2022. That same year, the PGA Tour announced that any of its members who played in the breakaway league were no longer eligible to compete in tour events.

Ahead of LIV Golf’s The Duels, YouTube creators who were gearing up to participate in the event were reportedly warned that there was the possibility of facing disciplinary action from the PGA Tour.

Bryan was first placed on probation after news of The Duels was announced in March. A day after the event aired on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel, the American professional golfer was suspended indefinitely from participating in tour-affiliated events.

When asked if he had any regrets about playing in The Duels, Bryan said via Monday Q:

“No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

The one-time PGA Tour winner further thanked the PGA Tour for giving him several opportunities to move his golf career forward. He stated that he didn’t want this to be the end of his professional golf career, and he intends to follow the appeal process to resume competing in tour events once more.

Wesley Bryan turned pro in 2012 and won the RBC Heritage in 2017. He has also won three events on the Web.com Tour, including the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, El Bosque Mexico Championship, and Digital Ally Open, which he won in 2016. The 35-year-old competed in the 2018 Masters Tournament but didn’t make the cut.

Wesley Bryan and his brother George run a popular YouTube channel called The Bryan Bros Golf, which has over 550,000 subscribers.

Who won LIV Golf’s The Duels: Miami?

The Duels featured six teams of two players each playing in a fast-paced nine-hole scramble for the cash prize of $250,000. Each team consisted of one golf content creator and one LIV Golfer, and the competition was held at the Trump Doral National Golf Course on the second day of LIV Golf Miami.

Team Sergio Garcia and George Bryan won the competition after a playoff against Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard:

T1: Sergio Garcia/George Bryan (Winners after playoff) (-5)

T1: Bubba Watson/Luke Kwon (-5)

T3: Phil Mickelson/Grant Horvat (-4)

T3: Joaquin Niemann/Rick Shiels (-4)

5th: Dustin Johnson/Wesley Bryan (-3)

6th: Cameron Smith/Fat Perez (-1)

Notably, The Duels: Miami had two million views on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel broadcast.

