What is LIV Golf's The Duels? A look at the event featuring top golf creators

LIV Golf is all set to host their latest singles event, The Duels, at the backdrop of its Miami event. This competition pits six of the league's athletes against six popular golf content creators. The league recently announced this event on Instagram.

Ad

The Saudi Arabia PIF-backed league is holding its fourth season in 2025. The Duels, a $250k scramble event for nine holes, will be held on April 5. Six teams will fight for the title, and this LIV Golf event will be streamed exclusively on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel. The league shared on Instagram:

"Welcome to #TheDuels. See you in Miami🌴"

Ad

Trending

Each team in The Duel will consist of one content creator and one professional golfer playing in the LIV Golf league. Here's the full list of players and golf influencers for the event:

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels Sergio Garcia and George Bryan Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon Cameron Smith and Fat Perez Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

Besides the lineup of stars and pros, this YouTube event will feature on-field commentary. For this role, the LIV Golf event has chosen golf figures Mason Nutt, Robby Berger, Joey Demara, and comedian and actor Andrew Santino.

Ad

Adam Harter, the league's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release: (as quoted by LIV'S official website)

"At LIV Golf, we champion bold, new approaches to the game, and The Duels is a perfect example of how golf continues to evolve and engage fans."

“We love what the creator community has done for this game and this event is a way to celebrate the creativity and passion that fuels the modern golf community while connecting them with the most exciting elite golfers on the planet.”

Ad

Horvat won this year's Creator Classic from TPC Sawgrass. Perez and the Bryan Bros were participants in this event. Kwon won the inaugural edition of Creators Classic last summer. The Duels at Miami might make people believe that it is similar to the PGA Tour's Creator Classic. However, this tournament has a bigger prize purse than the PGAT event.

The Duels is scheduled to start at Trump Doral Golf Club before the competition at Miami starts. Last year, Dean Burmester won this LIV event with 11-under 205. It was Burmester's maiden win at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league as an Individual Champion.

Ad

LIV Golf Miami 2024 top-20 leaderboard explored

Golf: LIV Golf Miami - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Here's a detailed look at the top 20 players on the LIV Golf Miami 2024 leaderboard:

1: Dean Burmester, 205 (-11)

2: Sergio Garcia, 205 (-11)

3: Matthew Wolff, 206 (-10)

T4: Marc Leishman, 208 (-8)

T4: Jon Rahm, 208 (-8)

T4: Tyrrell Hatton, 208 (-8)

T7: Bryson DeChambeau, 209 (-7)

T7: Louis Oosthuizen, 209 (-7)

T9: Abraham Ancer, 210 (-6)

T9: Thomas Pieters, 210 (-6)

T9: Joaquin Niemann, 210 (-6)

T9: Patrick Reed, 210 (-6)

T9: Talor Gooch, 210 (-6)

T14: Carlos Ortiz, 211 (-5)

T14: Paul Casey, 211 (-5)

T14: Richard Bland, 211 (-5)

17: Adrian Meronk, 212 (-4)

T18: Caleb Surratt, 213 (-3)

T18: Brendan Steele, 213 (-3)

T18: Peter Uihlein, 213 (-3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback