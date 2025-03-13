Grant Horvat won the 2025 Creator Classic on Wednesday, sinking the winning putt on the iconic 17th green. The event was held the day before The Players Championship began.

The tournament was held on the back nine of TPC Sawgrass, and Horvat won by a single shot over Chris "Soly" Solomon, shooting one over par for the eight holes.

Fans reacted to the PGA Tour's post on X, praising Horvat for his victory at the Creator Classic.

"A winning putt on No. 17! @GrantHorvatGolf wins the Creator Classic @TPCSawgrass," the PGA Tour's tweet reads.

"Not a surprise. Great golfer," one user wrote on X.

"My favourite YouTube golfer. Yess Grant," another user posted on X.

"Let’s go Grant!! Congrats man," one user commented.

There were some comments, however, that were both critical of the PGA Tour holding the event and Horvat's putter of choice. Horvat also putts using a claw-style grip, as opposed to the traditional putting grip.

"Pray they never do this crap again," one user commented.

"Not valid with that big dumb putter," another comment read.

Someone even commented, saying they think Horvat should have qualified for the actual tournament.

Thought the winner qualified for the actual tournament tomorrow. Huge miss if this is different from Myrtle Beach last year. Grant would definitely bring new eyes tomorrow and Friday, and I think most people are curious about how he would hold up against some of these guys," the post read.

Other high-profile golf influencers and personalities who played in the Creator Classic

Chris Soloman and Roger STeele at the 2025 Content Creator Classic (via Getty)

There was a bevy of top names who played in the star-studded event at TPC Sawgrass on the eve of The Players Championship. The event included the Wesly Bryan of the Bryan Bros, Trent Ryan of Barstool Sports, and long drive champion Kyle Berkshire.

The Bryan Bros. are very popular on YouTube, with their channel having more than 500,000 subscribers. Their content often centers around golf trick shots, as well as challenges. They also often collaborate with other golf influencers, some of whom also played at the event on Wednesday.

Kyle Berkshire has won the World Long Drive Championship three times, most recently winning it in 2023. Berkshire has more than 700,000 followers on his Instagram, in which he often features himself playing different courses all around the world. He has more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Trent Ryan of Barstool Sports struggled in the event, coming in dead last. He shot a 29 over par 61 in eight holes. Berkshire finished tied for sixth at six over par. Wesley Bryan also shot six over par.

