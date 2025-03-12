The Creator Classic kicks off in a few hours, and it is set to be an exciting event. The tournament features some of the biggest golf content creators, including popular names such as Fat Perez and Gabby Golf Girl.

The inaugural event was held in 2024 a day before the Tour Championship. It featured 16 golf content creators who played in an individual stroke-play tournament at East Lake Golf Club. This year, the event has expanded to three events and the first is being held a day before the Players Championship.

Creator Classic Field Explored

The Creator Classic field features 10 content creators, including some golfers who competed in the inaugural event last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the creators who will tee off at TPC Sawgrass:

Fat Perez (Bob Does Sports)

George Bryan (Bryan Bros Golf)

Wesley Bryan (Bryan Bros Golf)

Gabby Golf Girl

Roger Steele

Grant Horvat

Kyle Berkshire

Tisha Alyn

Chris 'Soly' Solomon (No Laying Up)

Trent Ryan (Fore Play, Barstool Sports)

Creator Classic Format and Tee Times

The ten golfers competing in the event will play eight holes in a stroke-play format. They will start on the par-4 10th hole and finish on the famed island-green par-3 17th hole.

The top three golfers will remain at the par-3 17th hole and proceed in a one-hole sudden-death playoff until a champion is crowned.

Here are the tee times (ET) for the event:

4.15 p.m. ET: Kyle Berkshire, Trent Ryan, Tisha Alyn

4.27 p.m. ET: Roger Steele, Soly, Gabby Golf Girl

4.39 p.m. ET: Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, Fat Perez

How to watch the Creator Classic

Last year the Creator Classic was streamed on YouTube and it garnered over 2.7 million views. It was also No. 2 on YouTube’s trending video list. According to the PGA Tour, the inaugural event engaged almost 60 million fans within four weeks.

This year, fans can catch all the action by streaming it online or watching the live broadcast via the following platforms:

Peacock

ESPN +

PGA Tour Channel on Pluto TV

Golf Channel

Roku

Samsung TV Plus

Tubi

XUMO Play

Amazon Prime Video

PGA Tour YouTube Channel

Pluto TV

Fire TV

LG Channels

The event will be broadcast in collaboration between Pro Shop Studios and PGA Tour Studios. Pro Shop Studios is behind popular golf shows such as Full Swing and Happy Gilmore 2.

This year, the broadcast team will feature some popular golf media personalities including Shane Bacon, Doug Smith, Dan Rapaport from Skratch and Paige Spiranac.

In a press release, Chris Wandell, the PGA Tour's Senior Vice President of Media said that TPC Sawgrass was a great place to start the Creator Classic series this year.

“There is arguably no better place to kick off our season-long creator series than on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where the iconic 17th hole represents the culmination of this first competition,” Wandell said.

The final two events in the Creator series will be held later this year at the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and the East Lake Golf Club.

