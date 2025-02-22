TaylorMade Golf recently released more versions of its Tour Response Stripe golf balls and famous golf influencer Gabby Golf Girl put them to the test in a practice drill.

TaylorMade Golf is a sports equipment manufacturing company founded in 1979. It produces a range of golf balls, clubs, clothes, and other gear. Last year, the company partnered with 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods to launch his golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red.

One of the company's most recent innovations is the Tour Response Stripe golf ball, which has a colored stripe designed to improve alignment when taking a shot. The golf balls are available in several new colors, including pink, blue, orange, and green.

On Friday, TaylorMade Golf shared a video featuring Gabby Golf Girl. In the video, the golf influencer was seen lining up 10 Tour Response Stripe golf balls and putting them. She made all the shots except one, which she narrowly missed.

The video was captioned:

“Line it up ➡️ pour it in. Practice made easy with Tour Response Stripe.”

Gabby Golf Girl is a popular 16-year-old content creator with over 705,000 followers on Instagram and around 170,000 YouTube subscribers. In 2023, she joined TaylorMade as one of its global ambassadors. As a result, she became one of the youngest social media ambassadors for a golf brand.

Last year, Gabby Golf Girl competed in the inaugural Creator Classic event. She was the youngest competitor in the event. She is also set to compete in this year’s tournament at TPC Sawgrass on March 12. Gabby Golf Girl will be competing against other golf content creators such as Fat Perez, Roger Steele and Grant Horvat.

TaylorMade and Dustin Johnson’s partnership ends

TaylorMade Golf and LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson have ended their partnership after 17 years of working together. The American professional golfer partnered with the sports equipment company in 2007, when he turned pro.

Dustin Johnson was often seen using the brand's clothes, golf balls, clubs, and other gear while playing on the greens. He also featured in several promotional videos and commercials for the company.

The agreement between the company and Dustin Johnson was extended in 2016 and again in 2021. However, their partnership ended at the end of last year and was not renewed.

A representative from the company recently confirmed the news to Golf Magic, saying:

"Yes, we no longer have the rights to Dustin Johnson.” (Via Mirror)

Notably, Dustin Johnson was not wearing the company branded cap or clothing while competing at LIV Golf Riyadh and LIV Golf Adelaide. Instead, he wore a cap branded with his 4Aces team logo. However, he used the company's latest Qi35 driver at Riyadh.

Besides Dustin Johnson, TaylorMade has worked with other golf stars, including Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Charley Hull.

