PGA Tour announces major sponsor for Creator Classic Series 2025

The PGA tour has secured YouTube as the presenting sponsor for the 2025 Creator Classic series, further expanding its digital reach among golf fans. Subsequent events will be held at the Philly Cricket Club on May 17, ahead of the Truist Championship, and at East Lake Golf Club on August 20, before the TOUR Championship.

Meanwhile, Vice President of YouTube's marketing for connecting TV and creative studios, Angela Courtin, emphasized the changing sports consumption, saying:

"Creators are redefining what must-see sports content looks like and fans today are seeking more than just live coverage — they want immersive, interactive experiences with their favorite creators.”

In addition to that, Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, media showcased YouTube's natural fit as a sponsor, adding:

"That natural connection made YouTube an obvious sponsor and promotional partner in this endeavor, and we are delighted to introduce their community of billions of users worldwide to these dynamic golf creators and the PGA TOUR’s iconic venues.”

The team behind Netflix's Full Swing and Happy Gilmore 2, Pro Shop Studios, will handle production alongside PGA TOUR studios. This event will offer a premium experience with ShotLink-powered scoring, trackman shot tracing, and drone coverage.

Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop, talked about the collaboration between YouTube and golf content creators, saying:

"We are eager to collaborate with YouTube on this project and look forward to delivering three exciting, unique events to fans throughout the year."

In addition, last year's creator classic at East Lake gathered over 2.7 million views on YouTube. It trended no. 2 globally, engaging nearly 6 million golf fans across social media in four weeks. Moreover, YouTube reports over 1 billion hours of daily TV watch time globally. Let's also explore the field and format of this event.

Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass: field and format set for season opener

A shot from the TOUR Championship - Preview Day Three - Source: Getty

The creator classic at TPC Sawgrass is all set to launch at PGA TOUR's 2025 creator series on Wednesday, March 12, featuring golf content creators in a nine-hole event ahead of the Players Championship.

This year's event features returning participants Bryan Bros, Fat Perez (Bob Does Sports), Gabby Golf Girl, and Roger Steele. They will be joined by new creators Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyen, Soly (No Laying Up), and a Barstool personality who will qualify through a different event.

The format consists of eight holes of stroke play, starting at the 10th hole of the Players Stadium course. The competition will finish on the iconic par-3 17th hole, known for its island green challenge. The top three finishers will advance to a one-hole sudden-death playoff on the 17th hole to determine the winner.

Moreover, this event can be streamed live on PGA TOUR's YouTube channel, Golf Channel, ESPN+, and other streaming platforms.

