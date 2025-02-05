'Creating a new product' - Jon Rahm makes his feelings clear about LIV's season opener in the dark

Jon Rahm has revealed his excitement about the upcoming LIV Golf season opener. The former World No. 1 is set to play in the 2025 LIV Golf, which officially begins on February 6.

Rahm is a Spanish professional golfer who plays for the LIV Golf League. He has a total of 22 professional wins. The former World No. 1 will compete in LIV Golf Riyadh, which will take place under lights from February 6 - 8. This is the first time the Saudi-backed league will hold its tournament under the stars since its 2022 debut.

Jon Rahm spoke to the media on Wednesday, February 5, saying that even though he has little experience playing under the lights, he is excited to start the tournament. He also said LIV Golf is all about creating a new product for the consumer.

"From the moment I found out we were going to play under the lights, I’ve been really excited. It’s all about what LIV Golf is all about. It’s innovating and creating a new product for the consumer… Formula 1 decided to go at night. TV looks very, very cool and I hope golf comes out that way as well,” Rahm told reporters on Wednesday at the Riyadh Golf Club.

“It’s definitely been interesting, especially when you travel far away, to have to stay up this late. But it’s part of the appeal to a special week like this one,” he added.

Round one of LIV Golf Riyadh will tee off by 10:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, February 6. Fans can watch all the LIV Golf action on TV via Golf Channel and CBS. The event will also be live-streamed on Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Jon Rahm is “thrilled” with his newest Legion XIII team member

Jon Rahm recently welcomed a new addition to Legion XIII– Tom Mckibbin. In a press conference, the former World No.1 revealed his excitement at the latest signing, saying that McKibbin is a great addition to the team.

"It’s been amazing to get Tom as an addition. To get such a young player with his experience, already established and a winner as a professional multiple times is hard to come by. I’m thrilled that he decided to join the team,” Rahm said in the pre-tournament presser on February 5.

The Spanish professional golfer took to Instagram on January 29 to announce McKibbin’s signing. He captioned the post:

"It’s official. Welcome to Legion XIII.”

Tom McKibbin’s new teammates are Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and the Legion XII captain, Jon Rahm.

During the press conference, Hatton also expressed confidence in Tom McKibbin's capabilities. He called McKibbin a talented player and added that Legion XIII is now a solid team with no weak link.

The position McKibbin occupies on Legion XIII was formerly held by Kieran Vincent, a Zimbabwean professional golfer. Vincent was relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2024.

