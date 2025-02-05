Big news for Jon Rahm as US Open delivers blockbuster news for LIV golfers

Top LIV Golf players like Jon Rahm can breathe easy now as the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) has created a direct path to a major championship for them. The association recently announced its exemption categories for the 2025 U.S. Open, which will be hosted by Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. This major golf tournament is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15.

Players who have performed well in LIV but are not otherwise qualified will now have a chance to compete at the U.S. Open. The latest USGA release states:

"For the 2025 championship, a full exemption will be awarded to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top three of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025. In addition, a local exemption will be awarded to the top 10 players from the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of April 7, 2025." [via Golf Week]

Trending

The USGA has also announced exemptions for LIV golfers in the 2026 U.S. Open. A top player who is not otherwise exempt and ranks in the top three of the LIV Golf individual standings as of May 18, 2026, will receive full exemption. Additionally, a top player who is not otherwise exempt and ranks in the top three of the 2026 LIV individual standings as of May 18, 2026, will also benefit from this latest exemption.

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm got his wish fulfilled with USGA's exemption

Local exemptions will also be awarded to players in the top ten of the LIV Golf standings. Currently, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Richard Bland, Cameron Smith, and Phil Mickelson are already exempt.

Reacting to this development, Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV Golf, said:

"We're pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf."

"Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players competing on golf's biggest stages at the majors," O'Neil continued. "LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf's governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world." [via ESPN]

Recently, Rahm had expressed his desire to give himself a chance to compete in major tournaments. With this USGA exemption, he can confidently say that his wish has been fulfilled.

Jon Rahm had a spectacular 2024 season, securing eight top-five finishes in 13 starts at LIV. He also claimed two victories and a runner-up finish, along with 12 top-10 finishes. His two LIV wins came in the UK and Chicago.

In the UK, Jon Rahm won by one stroke over Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquín Niemann, and Cameron Smith. In Chicago, he triumphed by three strokes over Sergio García and Niemann. Additionally, he finished as a runner-up at LIV Greenbrier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback