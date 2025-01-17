Jon Rahm details his agenda for the 2025 season, wants a ‘chance in the majors’ 

Jon Rahm recently detailed his agenda for the 2025 season. He joined LIV Golf in the 2024 season and played throughout the year on the Saudi-backed Tour.

The LIV Golfer is competing in the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He had a decent start at the tournament, where he scored 3-under 69 in the first round. He notched four birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

In the post-round press conference, Rahm was asked about his agenda for 2025. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I would like to do a lot of the same of what I did last year. I was very consistent. I had gotten into some habits in my swing that were just not producing the results that I wanted. I clearly was able to play good throughout the year but not in the majors, the pressure was a little higher. I tried to get rid of that in the off-season and go back to what I feel more comfortable doing on the golf course."

Rahm won the 2024 LIV Golf individual championship by defeating Joaquin Niemann by 16 points. Talking about his plans in the next season, he further said:

"If I can keep doing that, I'll give myself a chance in majors, and of course, have a good show in late September. That would be a great way to finish the year."

Despite being a LIV Golf player, Jon Rahm has two Major titles, the 2023 Masters and the 2021 US Open.

A look at Jon Rahm's 2024 season

Jon Rahm had a spectacular 2024 season. In 13 starts on LIV Golf, he had eight top-5 finishes including two wins and a runner-up finish. He also registered 12 top-10 finishes.

Rahm won the LIV Golf UK by one stroke over Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith. He also won the LIV Golf Chicago by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Niemann. He finished as a runner-up at the LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Let's take a look at Jon Rahm's performances on different Tours in the 2024 season:

LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T3 (66-67-70, 203, -10) LIV Golf Las Vegas: 8 (68-63-71, 202, -8) LIV Golf Jeddah: 5 (62-69-68, 199, -11) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T8 (67-64-69, 200, -10) LIV Golf Miami: T4 (69-70-69, 208, -8) LIV Golf Adelaide: T3 (67-69-64, 200, -16) LIV Golf Singapore: T10 (69-68-67, 204, -9) LIV Golf Houston: Withdrawn (69-48, 69, -3) LIV Golf Nashville: T3 (70-63-68, 201, -12) LIV Golf Andalucía: T10 (73-69-71, 213, E) LIV Golf United Kingdom: 1 (63-70-67, 200, -13) LIV Golf Greenbrier: 2-y (64-62-65, 191, -19) LIV Golf Chicago: 1 (69-64-66, 199, -11)

OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T5 (67-66-66-70, 269, -15)

PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T45 (73-76-72-76, 297, +9) PGA Championship: Missed Cut (70-72, 142, E) The Open: T7 (73-70-72-68, 283, -1)

DP World Tournaments

acciona Open de España: 2-y (68-69-65-68, 270, -14) Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T7 (65-71-65-69, 270, -18) Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: 6 (70-66-68-67, 271, -17)

