2025 LIV Golf Riyadh purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $20 million pool?

The 2025 LIV Golf season tees off this week with the Riyadh event. The tournament will be held February 7-9 at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Like all LIV Golf events, the Riyadh tournament will feature a $20 million purse for individual competition, with $4 million going to the champion. There will also be a $5 million purse for the team event, with $3 million going to the winning team.
2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money breakdown
The following is the prize money breakdown for the LIV Golf Riyadh. Amounts may vary depending on ties:
Individual:
- 1st $4,000,000
- 2nd $2,250,000
- 3rd $1,500,000
- 4th $1,000,000
- 5th $800,000
- 6th $700,000
- 7th $600,000
- 8th $525,000
- 9th $442,500
- 10th $405,000
- 11th $380,000
- 12th $360,000
- 13th $340,000
- 14th $320,000
- 15th $300,000
- 16th $285,000
- 17th $270,000
- 18th $260,000
- 19th $250,000
- 20th $240,000
- 21st $230,000
- 22nd $220,000
- 23rd $210,000
- 24th $200,000
- 25th $195,000
- 26th $190,000
- 27th $185,000
- 28th $180,000
- 29th $175,000
- 30th $170,000
- 31st $165,000
- 32nd $160,000
- 33rd $155,000
- 34th $150,000
- 35th $148,000
- 36th $145,000
- 37th $143,000
- 38th $140,000
- 39th $138,000
- 40th $135,000
- 41st $133,000
- 42nd $130,000
- 43rd $128,000
- 44th $128,000
- 45th $125,000
- 46th $125,000
- 47th $123,000
- 48th $120,000
- 49th $60,000
- 50th $60,000
- 51st $60,000
- 52nd $50,000
- 53rd $50,000
- 54th $50,000
Team:
- 1st: $3 million
- 2nd: $1.5 million
- 3rd: $500,000
This is the first time LIV Golf will hold an event in Riyadh, but not in Saudi Arabia. In its first three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024), the league held an event in Jeddah, which was won by Brooks Koepka in 2022 and 2023 and by Joaquin Niemann in 2024.
A look at the LIV Golf roster for the 2025 season
The league's roster will consist of 52 players divided into 13 teams of four players each. They will be joined by two wild cards to complete the fixed total of 54 players. One of the wild cards was awarded to Anthony Kim and the other to Lee Chieh Po, the winner of the promotional event in December.
Po is one of six players making their LIV Golf debut in the 2025 season. The rest have come through direct recruitment. They are Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), and Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC).
The following is the roster of returning players for the 2025 season:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
- Lee Westwood
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- David Puig
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Meronk
- Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Caleb Surratt
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Lucas Herbert
- Joaquin Niemann
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
- Peter Uihlein
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
- Thomas Pieters
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
- Graeme McDowell
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Jinichiro Kozuma
The league will also have four reserve players to replace regular players in case of injury. They are Khalid Attieh, John Catlin, Kalle Samooja, and Ollie Schniederjans.