2025 LIV Golf Riyadh purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $20 million pool?

The 2025 LIV Golf season tees off this week with the Riyadh event. The tournament will be held February 7-9 at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Like all LIV Golf events, the Riyadh tournament will feature a $20 million purse for individual competition, with $4 million going to the champion. There will also be a $5 million purse for the team event, with $3 million going to the winning team.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money breakdown

The following is the prize money breakdown for the LIV Golf Riyadh. Amounts may vary depending on ties:

Individual:

1st $4,000,000

2nd $2,250,000

3rd $1,500,000

4th $1,000,000

5th $800,000

6th $700,000

7th $600,000

8th $525,000

9th $442,500

10th $405,000

11th $380,000

12th $360,000

13th $340,000

14th $320,000

15th $300,000

16th $285,000

17th $270,000

18th $260,000

19th $250,000

20th $240,000

21st $230,000

22nd $220,000

23rd $210,000

24th $200,000

25th $195,000

26th $190,000

27th $185,000

28th $180,000

29th $175,000

30th $170,000

31st $165,000

32nd $160,000

33rd $155,000

34th $150,000

35th $148,000

36th $145,000

37th $143,000

38th $140,000

39th $138,000

40th $135,000

41st $133,000

42nd $130,000

43rd $128,000

44th $128,000

45th $125,000

46th $125,000

47th $123,000

48th $120,000

49th $60,000

50th $60,000

51st $60,000

52nd $50,000

53rd $50,000

54th $50,000

Team:

1st: $3 million

2nd: $1.5 million

3rd: $500,000

This is the first time LIV Golf will hold an event in Riyadh, but not in Saudi Arabia. In its first three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024), the league held an event in Jeddah, which was won by Brooks Koepka in 2022 and 2023 and by Joaquin Niemann in 2024.

A look at the LIV Golf roster for the 2025 season

The league's roster will consist of 52 players divided into 13 teams of four players each. They will be joined by two wild cards to complete the fixed total of 54 players. One of the wild cards was awarded to Anthony Kim and the other to Lee Chieh Po, the winner of the promotional event in December.

Po is one of six players making their LIV Golf debut in the 2025 season. The rest have come through direct recruitment. They are Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), and Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC).

The following is the roster of returning players for the 2025 season:

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

David Puig

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Adrian Meronk

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton

Caleb Surratt

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Lucas Herbert

Joaquin Niemann

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Bubba Watson

Matthew Wolff

Peter Uihlein

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Graeme McDowell

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Jinichiro Kozuma

The league will also have four reserve players to replace regular players in case of injury. They are Khalid Attieh, John Catlin, Kalle Samooja, and Ollie Schniederjans.

