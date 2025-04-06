LIV Golf's The Duels Miami set to release at a new date, reveals golf influencer with 829K followers

LIV Golf's The Duels Miami is one of the most talked-about events in golf right now. This event will feature some of the top golf creators around the world, and it was set to release tonight. However, there has now been a change to the event's release.

Ad

Golf Influencer Grant Horvat, who boasts 829K followers on IG, uploaded a video in which he revealed that The Duels Miami won't be uploaded tonight. Horvat revealed that fans would get to see this event on his YouTube channel at 09:00 AM tomorrow instead. Horvat said:

"Guys, emergency press conference. The video has been moved to 09:00 AM tomorrow. So 09:00 AM The Duels Miami tomorrow will be live. We need tonight to perfect this thing. We have 10 to 15 people currently working on it, to get it right. Guys, this is the biggest video we have ever uploaded. So many camera angles, so many amazing things that happened in this video and we wanted it to be the best possible. So, 09:00 AM tomorrow, the video will be going live on my channel."

Ad

Trending

You can check out Grant Horvat's Instagram video below:

Ad

LIV Golf Miami The Duels has a unique format and will feature six teams in total. This team will comprise one pro LIV Golfer and one golf influencer. This is a $250K scramble event for a total of nine holes.

Earlier, LIV Golf's Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Harter, spoke highly about The Duels. He said:

"At LIV Golf, we champion bold, new approaches to the game, and The Duels is a perfect example of how golf continues to evolve and engage fans."

Ad

Harter concluded by saying that the Saudi-backed tour loves what the creator community has done for golf and that this event is a way to celebrate their creativity and passion. He also added that it is a way to connect the creators with some of the most elite pro golfers.

PGA Tour reportedly threatened creators taking part in LIV Golf's The Duels

When LIV Golf The Duels was first announced, many believed it was the Saudi-backed tour's version of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic. The PGA Tour has held 2 Creators Classic events until now and has received a decent response. However, they were reportedly not happy with The Duels.

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), the popular golf page Flushing It alleged that the PGA Tour threatened creators with potential future suspensions if they took part in The Duels. The report read:

"The PGA Tour reached out to creators involved with LIV Golf’s “The Duels” and threatened them with potential future suspensions if they participated in the unsanctioned event, in line with the rules for nonmembers who play full LIV Golf League tournaments. The creators pushed back however and now the threats of sanctions have been dropped."

Ad

Expand Tweet

This report from Flushing It was enough to draw the attention of the golf community on social media. As of this writing, there has been no other development on this issue. LIV Golf The Dues Miami is going to be released on April 6th at 09:00 AM EST on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More