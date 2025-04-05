Who is leading LIV Golf Miami after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami is underway at the prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Course. Following the conclusion of the first round, Crushers GC takes the early lead in the team format of the competition.

Crushers GC, comprising Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, and captain Bryson DeChambeau, carded a team total of 2 under par. 4 Aces GC sits in solo second at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The team totaled even par for Friday's round.

For the individual format of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, Patrick Reed has claimed the lead with an incredible 5-under-par 67 round. The 4 Aces GC star recorded a stellar 7 birdies and one double bogey.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for second place at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The three world-class golfers posted rounds of 3 under par 69 each.

Here's a look at the top 10 teams and individual players at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami (via LIV Golf):

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Crushers GC (-2)

2 - 4 Aces GC (E)

3 - Fireball GC (+5)

4 - Ripper GC (+7)

5 - Legion XIII (+8)

6 - Stinger GC (+10)

T7 - HyFlyers GC (+11)

T7 - Iron Heads GC (+11)

9 - Torque GC (+12)

T10 - Smash GC (+13)

T10 - Range Goats GC (+13)

Individual Leaderboard:

1 - Patrick Reed (-5)

T2 - Dustin Johnson (-3)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T2 - Phil Mikelson (-3)

T5 - Sebastian Munoz (-2)

T5 - Charl Schwartzel (-2)

T5 - Sergio Garcia (-2)

T8 - Marc Leishmaniosis (-1)

T8 - Peter Uihlein (-1)

T10 - Harlod Varner III (E)

T10 - Luis Masaveu (E)

T10 - Anirban Lahiri (E)

T10 - Paul Casey (E)

T10 - Caleb Surat (E)

T10 - Dean Burmester (E)

The HyFlyers GC's Andy Ogletree is in last place, 54th, at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a 10 over par score. The Cleeks Golf Club ranks last on the team leaderboard with a total 22 over par score.

Patrick Reed's 2025 LIV Golf Miami Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the scorecard for the leader of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's scorecard for the first round (via LIV Golf):

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

