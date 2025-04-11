Sergio Garcia trolled by golf fans for copying Ronald McDonald’s style for The Masters outfit

Sergio Garcia paid tribute to the Spanish flag by sporting a bright red shirt and yellow pants to the first round of the Masters on Thursday. However, the Spaniard's choice of attire received some trolling from golf fans as they drew similarities between the outfit and Ronald McDonald's style.
Ronald McDonald is the clown character that the popular fast food chain McDonald's uses as their primary mascot. His statue is placed outside most outlets, creating a photo opportunity for kids and adults alike.
Golf fans felt Sergio Garcia's vibrant outfit was reminiscent of the character as they put up a comparison of the two on social media.
Soon, other fans joined the comment section to express their opinions on the comparison.
"I know he's a proud Spaniard, but it makes me hungry for a Big Mac . . ." one fan said.
"Finally.. I knew someone would do this! Kudos" another chimed in.
Several fans came to Garcia's defense of choosing his country's flag colours.
"You don’t like the colors of the Spanish flag?" one fan wondered.
"Those are the colors of Spains flag" another stated.
Some fans remembered the ire faced by Jason Day after he wore a striking Malbon vest to the Masters last year.
"And they're worried about a Malbon vest..." one fan wrote.
"This is as bad as the Malbon stuff. Hopefully will get a letter in his locker" another added.
The 2017 Masters champion finished even par on Thursday after carding two birdies and two bogeys.
Sergio Garcia's outfit at the Masters Round 1 draws comparisons with cars and condiments
As one fan page compared Sergio Garcia's colorful outfit with Ronald McDonald, other fans came up with their own comparisons.
One fan found the combination of bright red and yellow to be like the eternal pair of ketchup and mustard.
One fan thought the color combination was like the 1996 Dodge Viper car.
Garcia is placed T27 after Round 1 of the Masters on Thursday. Justin Rose is currently leading the standings with a total score of 7-under. Interestingly, the Spanish golfer had defeated Rose in a sudden-death playoff in 2017 to win the Masters green jacket.
The LIV Golf star will face some tough competition not just from the British golfer but also from Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, among others.