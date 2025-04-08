Jason Day says Malbon Golf 'toned down' his Masters 2025 look: "Would've been a lot crazier than last year"

Jason Day said Malbon was initially set to make an even crazier outfit for the Masters 2025 than last year. However, they eventually had to tone it down after concerns from tournament officials.

Jason Day is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and is one of the greatest golfers to have come out of Australia. He endorses Malbon Golf, who are known for creating some out-of-the-box outfit designs for professional golfers. However, Day's outfits have come under scrutiny for their funky designs.

Recently, while speaking to Dan Rapaport, Day revealed that his Masters 2025 outfits weren't going to be spicier than last year.

"If they would have let us do what we first, like, put the scripting through to them, it would have been a lot crazier than last year," he said. " But, you know, it'll be toned down just because they have a little bit more, they asked to see the scripting before."

"See, the funny thing was that they've never asked to see scripting of mine because I've always been pretty, you know, neutral and down the middle. And yeah, this year they asked because, obviously, what happened last year," he added.

Last year, the 2015 PGA Championship winner sported navy blue parachute pants, which raised several eyebrows. He then wore a bold sweater on Day 2, which officials reportedly asked him to remove.

How has Jason Day performed in the Masters? Past performance explored

Jason Day has a decent record at the Masters, having missed just two cuts in thirteen starts. He has registered seven top-25 finishes, including four top-10s.

Day's best result came in 2011, his debut, where he tied for runner-up. He finished at 12-under, recording the lowest score by a first-time participant at Augusta. He also finished solo third two years later, which remains his second-best result at the tournament.

Here's a look at Jason Day's performance at the Masters Tournament:

2011: T2, -12 (72, 64, 72, 68)

T2, -12 (72, 64, 72, 68) 2012: W/D, +4 (76)

W/D, +4 (76) 2013: 3, -7 (70, 68, 73, 70)

3, -7 (70, 68, 73, 70) 2014: T20, +2 (75, 73, 70, 72)

T20, +2 (75, 73, 70, 72) 2015: T28, -1 (67, 74, 71, 75)

T28, -1 (67, 74, 71, 75) 2016: T10, +1 (72, 73, 71, 73)

T10, +1 (72, 73, 71, 73) 2017: T22, +2 (74, 76, 69, 71)

T22, +2 (74, 76, 69, 71) 2018: T20, -2 (75, 71, 69, 71)

T20, -2 (75, 71, 69, 71) 2019: T5, -11 (70, 67, 73, 67)

T5, -11 (70, 67, 73, 67) 2020: CUT, +4 (70, 78, –, –)

CUT, +4 (70, 78, –, –) 2021: CUT, +9 (77, 76, –, –)

CUT, +9 (77, 76, –, –) 2023: T39, +5 (67, 72, 74, 80)

T39, +5 (67, 72, 74, 80) 2024: T30, +5 (75, 73, 76, 69)

