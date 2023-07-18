"Rich chaebol vibe": MONBEBEs are losing their minds over MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu's concept photos for THE UNSEEN

MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon are suited and booted in new concept pictures for their unit album THE UNSEEN, which dropped on July 17 KST. The men are seen seated in a luxurious car in black suave outfits. This mini album, set to come out on July 25, at 6 pm KST, will mark their debut as a sub-unit of the five-membered K-pop group including members Min-hyuk, Shownu, Joohoney, Hyung-won, and Ki-hyun.

The teaser images dropped today are enough to make fans melt as they await the pair's debut.

Moreover, the duo's potential is highly promising considering Shownu's skills as the main dancer and lead vocalist of MONSTA X, while Hyungwon's talents as the sub-rapper and sub-vocalist of the group.

As soon as the latest concept pictures were revealed, fans worldwide went abuzz with their thoughts on the men, with one writing, the members exude "rich chaebol vibes" (chaebol is a South Korean term commonly used for large business conglomerates owned and run by affluent families) in the images.

"THE VISUALS ARE ON POINT AGAIN": More on the MONSTA X singers and THE UNSEEN

Not long ago, the sub-group unveiled its complete track list for the upcoming debut album. A total of five titles were disclosed, including Love Therapy, Roll With Me, Play Me, Slow Dance, and the lead track Love Me A Little.

MONBEBEs (MONSTA X fans) are going berserk on social media. Some were reminded of the quintet's song MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, while others praised the duo's visuals.

The duo revealed the official trailer for THE UNSEEN a few days ago and since then have been showering fans with album theme pictures, experimenting with different styles.

From donning chic black outfits sporting glasses, to being dressed as fashionable sea captains, the duo has done it all for the debut.

The latest one too is worlds apart from the previous concept images. Naturally, MONBEBEs cannot wait to see what THE UNSEEN promises.

More on the MONSTA X members and the group

Moreover, in recent news, Shownu and Hyungwon are warming up to perform at the KCON LA 2023 on August 18, joining the line-up alongside other artists like IZTY, NMIXX, Rain, Stray Kids, and more.

Other than that, fans can look out for the duo at the Pepsi Summer Festa 2023 (August 5), KAMP FEST CDMX (August 20), and Krazy K-Pop Super Concert (August 26).

Meanwhile, the MONSTA X members lent their voices to SWING, the 2023 theme song of the World Baseball Classics (WBC), alongside other artists.

The group's latest comeback was with the mini album REASON, back in January of this year. Currently, member Minhyuk is serving as an active soldier in the South Korean military, and is the second member to enlist after Shownu, who was dispatched in April 2023.