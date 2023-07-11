What happened at NMIXX's K-909 recording? JTBC issues statement following stage fire

NMIXX's stage performances are always a feast to the eyes and feel like celebrations, which fans hold on to their seats to behold. On July 10, during one such performance of the group, ahead of its comeback, in JTBC's music program, K-909, an incident occurred that shook everyone present at the venue.

At the show, a drone crashed on member Kyujin and got tangled with her hair, sending waves of immediate alarm among those present at the scene.

Moreover, the stage caught fire and an audience member fell, while NMIXX's Lily was seen getting struck by the drone.

JTBC provides explanation for the NMIXX stage performance accident

Audiences had varied experiences on set, and some of them took to their social media handles to share personal stories of the nightmarish event. One particular viewer present during the event further filled in on the details, saying, "because they didn’t evacuate people, someone fainted".

"My thoughts after attending K909‘s recording. The set was so pretty, but because they didn’t take care of something, the stage caught on fire but because they didn’t evacuate people, someone fainted. They did apologize, and because they didn’t let us leave, we were all exhausted. The song was good, but a drone got caught in Kyujin’s hair. I won’t ever go to another recording." (via Twitter/zdifkfc, translation via Koreaboo)

Although no one present got seriously injured and the performance of the DICE singers itself is being adored, the show is receiving immense backlash owing to the production's lack of safety measures while recording. Netizens are constantly coming up to express their worries about the NMIXX girls and the people present.

Under the onslaught of such fury and perturbance, the production finally issued an explanation about what actually took place. They stated the fire was caused during a set transition which led to some stage prop catching fire.

After confirming the situation, the management evacuated the idols to safety, extinguished the fire, and went through with ventilation. Regarding the fainting audience member, they stated the following:

“During the filming, one of the audience complained of feeling unwell and exited with the staff. We insisted the audience go home, but they said it was okay and went back in. They then sat on a chair and finished watching the filming. After checking the condition of the rest of the audience, we resumed filming.” (source: Naver)

The production team further added that they checked on NMIXX Kyujin when the drone got entangled with her hair and only when she gave the go-ahead, did they conclude the recording.

They ended their explanation by stating that there were no casualties and added a promise to be more cautious during future recordings.

NMIXX's latest comeback

The Love Me Like This singers are slated to make their comeback with new album, A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream, and its title song, Party O'Clock on July 11, at 6 pm KST.

The group concluded filming for the popular K-pop music show K-909 on July 10, ahead of its single album release.

Worried NSWERs (NMIXX fans) are relieved that both their idols and the people at the recording site are safe, and are hoping such incidents do not occur in the future.

