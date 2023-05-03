On May 3, 2023, MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu's agency, Starship Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the widespread speculation about the group members' debut as a sub-unit. The debut of the two main and lead dancers of the group into a sub-unit this summer has greatly excited fans, naturally intriguing them about what's in store for them.

Additionally, given that this will be Shownu's first promotional schedule following his return from his mandatory military service, fans are now excited to see him back on stage.

Fans go crazy over the confirmation of MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu's sub-unit debut

Ever since the announcement of the Kamp Concert artists list last year, which mentioned the performance of a MONSTA X sub-unit debut, fans began speculating that it's most likely the coming together of Hyungwon and Shownu.

As the debate over its legitimacy grew last year, an official announcement from the group's agency, Starship Entertainment, confirmed the same:

"It's true that Hyungwon and Shownu are preparing to make their debuts as MONSTA X's first unit, but otherwise, no specific details have been confirmed. We will announce more specific details as they are confirmed, Please look forward to it!"

Following the confirmation of the much-awaited news, fans have not only been overflowing with excitement but have also been speculating theories about the kind of debut the two will be rolling out this summer.

Hyungwon is quite renowned as a producer in the K-pop industry, where he has not only composed and produced songs for his own group, MONSTA X, but also occasionally given out his songs to other artists like AB6IX.

Additionally, Shownu is known for his choreography creations and impeccable dance skills.

Given these two facts, fans put these together and deduced that the resulting sub-unit might have Hyungwon producing songs while Shownu creating dances.

In other news, fans have also been thrilled about the recent announcement of another MONSTA X member, Joohoney, rolling out his solo debut. As per Starship Entertainment's statement, the idol's first mini-album, LIGHTS, is slated for release on May 22 at 6 PM.

Given that the idol has raised listeners' expectations with his impressive solo singles and mixtapes previously, fans have been looking forward to his official debut.

With Hyungwon and Shownu involved in occasional collaborations prior to their sub-unit announcement, fans have been all the more excited for their debut since they've showcased themselves quite promisingly over the years. Regardless of the kind of debut or concept that they'll be adopting, fans are sure to send their love and support to the two K-pop idols as MONSTA X's first sub-unit.

