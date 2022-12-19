5 chaotic and viral moments from KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022

The 12th edition of the KBS music festival, KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022, took place at the Jamsil Arena on Friday, December 16. The event was a massive hit, with fantastic performances and unexpected interactions between K-pop groups. As the show rolled out its exciting lineup of performances from various groups such as aespa, The Boyz, TXT, IVE, among others, the night also had a handful of viral moments that fans couldn't stop talking about.

With many Korean pop bands coming together, there were several chaotic moments at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022. From funny interactions to heartfelt moments, the K-pop fandom witnessed it all at this year's KBS Song Festival.

ATEEZ's Yeosang and TXT's Soobin cute interaction and 4 other viral moments from KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022 that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) The Boyz's Q and aespa's Giselle bumping into each other

Kicking off the list of viral moments from KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022 is the hilarious interaction between The Boyz's Q and aespa's Giselle. As all the idols were exiting the stage, where they gathered to say their goodbyes to fans before the end of the show, most bands seemed to have gotten mixed up in the crowd, and naturally, aespa's Giselle got separated from her group.

When she realized she's not with her group, the K-pop idol made a sudden turn, almost bumping into The Boyz's Q, who was walking right behind her. Upon realization, both the idols tried to avoid contact with each other, which was found hilarious by their fans.

2) TXT shifting their positions due to their tall heights

TXT has always been known for their tall members, and while it's a great point of attraction, it created an issue at the KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022. When all the idols present at the music event gathered on stage to cover Koyote's Genuine, TXT, who took center stage, seemed to block the idols who stood behind them.

Soobin, being the perfect leader of TXT, took it to the PD to switch their spots to the side to get all the idols in the shot. The group willingly went to the side, and their kind gesture had MoA's (their fandom) swooning over the idols once again. Regardless of where they stood, the group still seemed to have a great time during the performance.

3) The sweet exchange between NCT Dream's Renjun and Kep1er's Xiaoting

Out of the interactions that took place that night at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022, the most unexpected one that shook fans was the one between NCT Dream's Renjun and Kep1er. As the K-pop idols took to the festival stage, NCT members were already standing while Kep1er made their way to their spots.

However, on the girl group's way back to the stage, Renjun and Xiaoting were seen exchanging friendly smiles, leaving fans confused about how they might have known each other. Considering how the two idols are Chinese and Renjun's friendship with almost every Chinese K-pop idol in the industry, their acquaintance made more sense. Though the moment lasted no more than two seconds, fans loved the sweet interaction between the idols.

4) ATEEZ's Yeosang hyping up TXT's Soobin

It's no secret that TXT and ATEEZ are good friends, given their past mentions of their friendships on several occasions. However, fans still found the moment between ATEEZ's Yeosang and TXT's Soobin adorable. During a group performance by several K-pop idols where they covered BoA's No. 1 at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022, Soobin was also seen participating.

Along with his fellow members cheering him on for his performance, Yeosang joined in with them as he loudly clapped for Soobin. Once the latter saw the other hyping him up, the two began their own jamming session, leaving Beomgyu, who was watching them, bursting into laughter. No wonder the cute and rare interaction between the two groups left fans happy and fulfilled.

5) IVE's Wonyoung and her unmatched beauty

While IVE's Wonyoung has always been praised for her captivating visuals, her performance at KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022 has proved it once and for all. Adding on to her iconic fancams and performance outfits, her cover of S.E.S's Love with other members of her group will most likely take the throne. Since all the IVE members are known for their IT girl looks, Wonyoung's new aesthetic dimension at the KBS song festival had fans dropping jaws.

Moreover, when Wonyoung showed up in a white angelic outfit, glowy makeup, and silver-stoned jewelry flowing from her hair, the fandom went gaga over her looks. Soon after the release of the performance, fans took to Twitter to write how pretty she looked. Alongside her performances, her MC look as she hosted a part of the night had fans falling over her beauty.

As the night came to an end, fans were left with a bag full of chaotic moments and viral incidents that KBS Gayo Daechukje 2022 pilled up for them. Since it's only at award shows and music festivals that fans see their favorite groups interacting, it's one of the most cherished times of the year.

