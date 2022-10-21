“Renjun at the Oscars”: Fans joke around as NCT DREAM announces worldwide release of concert documentary

NCT DREAM will release a documentary movie with exclusive glimpses from the group’s recent historic concert. Titled NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream, it is set for a worldwide release next month, ie. November 2022.
Fans’ enthusiasm knew no bounds as they expressed joy after SM Entertainment made the announcement on October 21, 2022. The movie will showcase the journey of their recent concert, THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream, which made them the seventh artist to perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.
The septet presented fans with a new avatar during the two-day Seoul concert in September. It was an emotional ride as it was also the first concert the group held with all seven members.
Fans react to SM Entertainment’s move to release NCT DREAM’s documentary worldwide in different formats
The first NCT DREAM movie will take fans backstage for their recent legendary two-night Seoul concert. The septet held their second-ever concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on September 8 and 9, 2022. The concert made waves across social media as the group became the seventh artist to host a show in the stadium. Previous artists were H.O.T., g.o.d, Shinhwa, JYJ, EXO and BTS.
The movie will feature NCT DREAM’s preparation process, backstage moments, and exclusive solo interviews that will bring fans closer to them. It will be released in multiple formats, such as ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. The worldwide release date for the movie is not out yet, but it will start rolling out in November in Seoul.
SM Entertainment’s decision to document NCT DREAM’s THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream was an impressive move since it marks a significant milestone for the Beatbox singers.
Fans were naturally excited to see the seven members on the silver screen. They posted memes about dressing up in green for the show, joked about the members getting an Oscar for their performances, and talked about how emotional the movie will be for them. Take a look at some fans’ reactions below:
Meanwhile, the next stop in THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream is in Japan. The group will first perform in Aichi on November 23, 2022, and then head to Kanagawa for a three-night performance on November 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Their last stop will be Fukuoka on December 1, 2022.
In recent news, NCT DREAM showcased its exemplary performances at multiple events. They performed their hit title tracks Beatbox, Hot Sauce, Hello Future, and Glitch Mode at the 2022 K-Culture Festival.
At The Fact Music Awards 2022, the septet only performed two songs, Beatbox and Glitch Mode. The TFMA was a celebratory night for them, and their fans as the septet bagged four trophies: Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Worldwide Icon, Best Performer, and Listeners’ Choice.
Keeping up with their success and consistent hit rate, the Beatbox singers, are even nominated for major awards at the upcoming Genie Music Awards. The five nominated categories are Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (with Glitch Mode), Genie Music Popularity Award, Best Boy Group, and Best Male Performance Group.