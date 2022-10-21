“Renjun at the Oscars”: Fans joke around as NCT DREAM announces worldwide release of concert documentary

NCT DREAM will release a documentary movie with exclusive glimpses from the group’s recent historic concert. Titled NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream, it is set for a worldwide release next month, ie. November 2022.

Fans’ enthusiasm knew no bounds as they expressed joy after SM Entertainment made the announcement on October 21, 2022. The movie will showcase the journey of their recent concert, THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream, which made them the seventh artist to perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

blue @itboyhrj renjun at the oscars when he wins best actor in a leading role for NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In a Dream

renjun at the oscars when he wins best actor in a leading role for NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In a Dream https://t.co/iEtcVAfFqu

The septet presented fans with a new avatar during the two-day Seoul concert in September. It was an emotional ride as it was also the first concert the group held with all seven members.

Fans react to SM Entertainment’s move to release NCT DREAM’s documentary worldwide in different formats

ScreenX @screenxofficial

"NCT DREAM THE Movie: In A DREAM"

11월 전 세계 개봉 확정



지난 엔시티 드림투어 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM'의 행복했던 기억과 꾹꾹 눌러담은 비하인드 영상. 그리고 시즈니들에게 미처 들려주지 못했던 NCT DREAM의 특별한 이야기까지!



극장에서 만나요 엔시티 드림의 첫 번째 영화"NCT DREAM THE Movie: In A DREAM"11월 전 세계 개봉 확정지난 엔시티 드림투어 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM'의 행복했던 기억과 꾹꾹 눌러담은 비하인드 영상. 그리고 시즈니들에게 미처 들려주지 못했던 NCT DREAM의 특별한 이야기까지!극장에서 만나요 엔시티 드림의 첫 번째 영화"NCT DREAM THE Movie: In A DREAM"💚11월 전 세계 개봉 확정💚지난 엔시티 드림투어 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM'의 행복했던 기억과 꾹꾹 눌러담은 비하인드 영상. 그리고 시즈니들에게 미처 들려주지 못했던 NCT DREAM의 특별한 이야기까지!극장에서 만나요💚💚 https://t.co/milaz4yGwj

The first NCT DREAM movie will take fans backstage for their recent legendary two-night Seoul concert. The septet held their second-ever concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on September 8 and 9, 2022. The concert made waves across social media as the group became the seventh artist to host a show in the stadium. Previous artists were H.O.T., g.o.d, Shinhwa, JYJ, EXO and BTS.

The movie will feature NCT DREAM’s preparation process, backstage moments, and exclusive solo interviews that will bring fans closer to them. It will be released in multiple formats, such as ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. The worldwide release date for the movie is not out yet, but it will start rolling out in November in Seoul.

ْ @mrktens 7 tickets to the nct dream movie please 7 tickets to the nct dream movie please https://t.co/RZS6PKMcOw

SM Entertainment’s decision to document NCT DREAM’s THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream was an impressive move since it marks a significant milestone for the Beatbox singers.

Fans were naturally excited to see the seven members on the silver screen. They posted memes about dressing up in green for the show, joked about the members getting an Oscar for their performances, and talked about how emotional the movie will be for them. Take a look at some fans’ reactions below:

🌱 @sillygroovycool “one ticket to the NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A DREAM screening please” “one ticket to the NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A DREAM screening please” https://t.co/lvab64iQP6

afifasaurus @jaems_ng me at the nct dream movie screening me at the nct dream movie screening https://t.co/fpskQmtnVb

faye @dashofdream after watching nct dream the movie after watching nct dream the movie https://t.co/KgnfKNMILK

샤🐈‍⬛！ @LELECIAGA yeah when chenle's ment about tds1 here on tds2 showed up on the bigscreen for nct dream the movie you won't hear nothing from me but my crying sound

yeah when chenle's ment about tds1 here on tds2 showed up on the bigscreen for nct dream the movie you won't hear nothing from me but my crying soundhttps://t.co/Pencyyd0Qr

ِ @06fiIe when you’re watching the nct dream movie in theaters then better than gold starts playing and everyone suddenly rises for the national anthem when you’re watching the nct dream movie in theaters then better than gold starts playing and everyone suddenly rises for the national anthem

tam @m4rkslee Me on letterboxd writing the longest essay length review on why ‘NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In a DREAM’ is a cinematic masterpiece Me on letterboxd writing the longest essay length review on why ‘NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In a DREAM’ is a cinematic masterpiece https://t.co/bzR7r21v8q

Meanwhile, the next stop in THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream is in Japan. The group will first perform in Aichi on November 23, 2022, and then head to Kanagawa for a three-night performance on November 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Their last stop will be Fukuoka on December 1, 2022.

In recent news, NCT DREAM showcased its exemplary performances at multiple events. They performed their hit title tracks Beatbox, Hot Sauce, Hello Future, and Glitch Mode at the 2022 K-Culture Festival.

At The Fact Music Awards 2022, the septet only performed two songs, Beatbox and Glitch Mode. The TFMA was a celebratory night for them, and their fans as the septet bagged four trophies: Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Worldwide Icon, Best Performer, and Listeners’ Choice.

Keeping up with their success and consistent hit rate, the Beatbox singers, are even nominated for major awards at the upcoming Genie Music Awards. The five nominated categories are Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (with Glitch Mode), Genie Music Popularity Award, Best Boy Group, and Best Male Performance Group.

Poll : 0 votes