NCT DREAM’s Jeno and Jaemin’s reaction clip to Renjun’s concert ment goes viral

NCT DREAM’s Jeno got teary-eyed and Jaemin got emotional while hearing fellow member Renjun’s ending ment during THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream in Seoul. It was the group’s first concert with Mark, but only the second overall. Towards the end of the concert, members’ ending ments left not only the thousands of audience but the two members emotional too.

On the last night of the concert, on September 9, a clip of Jeno standing with his hands around Jaemin began spreading on NCT Twitter. In just three days, the clip crossed a one million view count. At the time of writing, it had amassed a massive 1.7 million views on the microblogging site.

NCT DREAM Renjun’s message makes Jeno teary-eyed and Jaemin emotional

🍇 @jenrenbot jeno and jaemin’s reaction to renjun saying

“from the moment i was born until now, do i deserve getting so much love from this many people..” 🥹



jeno and jaemin’s reaction to renjun saying“from the moment i was born until now, do i deserve getting so much love from this many people..” 🥹 https://t.co/V29eXN6702

On the nights of September 8 and 9, NCT DREAM held their first concert as a seven-member group. The insane growth of the group’s fandom surprised many. The Seoul Olympic Stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 65k people and quite amazingly, it was filled with bright green lightsticks and cheers.

While Mark and Chenle’s getting emotional and crying caught fans’ attention, a clip with Jeno and Jaemin went viral on stan Twitter. When it was time to bid fans goodbye, each member took some time to relay their message. Renjun told fans what was deep in his heart, and it left the two members speechless.

The line that made the duo emotional was, as per translation by Twitter user @jenrenbot:

“From the moment I was born until now, do I deserve getting so much love from this many people…”

nomin_otp @nomin_otp #nomin jeno checking on jaemin to see he’s crying or not and jaemin making a rabbit face at him🫠 jeno checking on jaemin to see he’s crying or not and jaemin making a rabbit face at him🫠❤️ #nomin https://t.co/9dZTtPLbed

Julée - rich kid up! @cremejrulee I just realized that renjun took a glimpse of Jeno, locked each others eyes for a split second, before he started to cry I just realized that renjun took a glimpse of Jeno, locked each others eyes for a split second, before he started to cry https://t.co/zGICCkCOua

While listening to the member talking his heart out, Jeno became teary-eyed while Jaemin seemed to hold back tears and let out a laugh. The duo’s posture also became a point of conversation. Jeno had his arms around Jaemin, which made the moment look even more adorable to fans.

Mark and Jeno patted Renjun assuringly during a particular point when Renjun seemed to be having trouble controlling his tears.

Apart from the emotional moments, the NCT DREAM members had a gala time at the concert. Some tried lifting each other’s shirts, others performed steamy choreography, and all of them stunned fans with their performances.

arika ♡ @renjeonah

00line is so chaotic like there's renjun teasing jeno to show his abs, haechan kinda volunteering, jeno almost revealing renjun's and jaemin jumping bec they're cute 00line is so chaotic like there's renjun teasing jeno to show his abs, haechan kinda volunteering, jeno almost revealing renjun's and jaemin jumping bec they're cute 😭💗https://t.co/u8Pmk0YezW

SM Entertainment launches NCTzen DREAM - Japan, drops Japan tour dates

.◜ㅇ◝ @423folder



221123 Nippongaishi Hall

221126 Yokohama Arena

221127 Yokohama Arena

221128 Yokohama Arena

221201 Marine Messe Fukuoka



🎟 Ticket reservation for fanclub starts on 220915.



#JENO #제노 220912 NCT DREAM TOUR 'TDS 2: In A DREAM' - in JAPAN has been officially announced.221123 Nippongaishi Hall221126 Yokohama Arena221127 Yokohama Arena221128 Yokohama Arena221201 Marine Messe Fukuoka🎟 Ticket reservation for fanclub starts on 220915. 220912 NCT DREAM TOUR 'TDS 2: In A DREAM' - in JAPAN has been officially announced.221123 Nippongaishi Hall221126 Yokohama Arena221127 Yokohama Arena221128 Yokohama Arena221201 Marine Messe Fukuoka 🎟 Ticket reservation for fanclub starts on 220915.#JENO #제노 https://t.co/BbQNB8uZCu

The seven-member group opened their Japanese fan club called NCTzen DREAM - Japan on September 12. Celebrating the launch, NCT DREAM’s agency announced new dates for the In A Dream show in the country.

NCT DREAM will perform for five nights in Japan. The dates and venues for the show are listed below:

November 23, 2022 at Nippon Gaishi Hall

November 26, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D1

November 27, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D2

November 28, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D3

December 1, 2022 at Marine Messe Fukuoka

Meanwhile, all NCT DREAM members wrapped up the two nights of fun successfully as it gave fans unforgettable memories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora