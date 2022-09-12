NCT DREAM’s Jeno and Jaemin’s reaction clip to Renjun’s concert ment goes viral

NCT DREAM’s Jeno got teary-eyed and Jaemin got emotional while hearing fellow member Renjun’s ending ment during THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream in Seoul. It was the group’s first concert with Mark, but only the second overall. Towards the end of the concert, members’ ending ments left not only the thousands of audience but the two members emotional too.
On the last night of the concert, on September 9, a clip of Jeno standing with his hands around Jaemin began spreading on NCT Twitter. In just three days, the clip crossed a one million view count. At the time of writing, it had amassed a massive 1.7 million views on the microblogging site.
NCT DREAM Renjun’s message makes Jeno teary-eyed and Jaemin emotional
On the nights of September 8 and 9, NCT DREAM held their first concert as a seven-member group. The insane growth of the group’s fandom surprised many. The Seoul Olympic Stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 65k people and quite amazingly, it was filled with bright green lightsticks and cheers.
While Mark and Chenle’s getting emotional and crying caught fans’ attention, a clip with Jeno and Jaemin went viral on stan Twitter. When it was time to bid fans goodbye, each member took some time to relay their message. Renjun told fans what was deep in his heart, and it left the two members speechless.
The line that made the duo emotional was, as per translation by Twitter user @jenrenbot:
“From the moment I was born until now, do I deserve getting so much love from this many people…”
While listening to the member talking his heart out, Jeno became teary-eyed while Jaemin seemed to hold back tears and let out a laugh. The duo’s posture also became a point of conversation. Jeno had his arms around Jaemin, which made the moment look even more adorable to fans.
Mark and Jeno patted Renjun assuringly during a particular point when Renjun seemed to be having trouble controlling his tears.
Apart from the emotional moments, the NCT DREAM members had a gala time at the concert. Some tried lifting each other’s shirts, others performed steamy choreography, and all of them stunned fans with their performances.
SM Entertainment launches NCTzen DREAM - Japan, drops Japan tour dates
The seven-member group opened their Japanese fan club called NCTzen DREAM - Japan on September 12. Celebrating the launch, NCT DREAM’s agency announced new dates for the In A Dream show in the country.
NCT DREAM will perform for five nights in Japan. The dates and venues for the show are listed below:
- November 23, 2022 at Nippon Gaishi Hall
- November 26, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D1
- November 27, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D2
- November 28, 2022 at Yokohama Arena D3
- December 1, 2022 at Marine Messe Fukuoka
Meanwhile, all NCT DREAM members wrapped up the two nights of fun successfully as it gave fans unforgettable memories.