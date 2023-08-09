Studio Ghibli Anime-inspired perfumes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Globally acclaimed Japanese animation film studio, Studio Ghibli has collaborated with fragrance brand Fernanda to launch three body splash scents for fans to relive the magic of their favorite Ghibli movies.

In anticipation of the studio’s final film of Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and The Heron, Studio Ghibli has launched these scents to immerse fans into its anime universe in an innovative manner.

Popular for having well-portrayed heroines at the heart of its stories, the animation film studio hopes to commemorate these characters by captivating their adventures through the power of fragrance.

The initial collection is a trio of sprays: Classic Tea, White Bouquet, and Maria Regale. Available for sale online on Donguri Kyowkoku, these scents retail for approximately $15 per bottle.

However, those out of Japan might need to purchase these body splashes via secondary markets.

Studio Ghibli-inspired scents from Kiki's Delivery Service and other anime movies

Studio Ghibli is popular for its captivating and high-quality filmmaking with unique storylines that are a blend of adventure, fantasy, and deep thematic elements that have won the praise of critics and the audience.

The anime studio’s narratives explore character growth, environmental themes, and complex emotions appealing to children and adults.

The first spray is called “Maria Regale” which derives inspiration from Kiki’s Delivery Service- a Studio Ghibli animation film about a 13-year-old Kiki who moves to a seaside town with her cat Jiji to spend a year as per her village tradition for witches in training.

She sets up a flying courier service on learning to control her broomstick and the film features her adventures.

"Maria Regale" inspired from Kiki's Delivery Service (Image via donguri-sora.com)

This spray aims to replicate the herbs and flowers found at Kiki’s home and feature notes of Lily of the Valley, jasmine, and pear emanating a sense of comfort as if one is portraying Kiki’s strong character.

The second spray is called "Classic Tea" inspired by the studio's film Whisper of the Heart, which is an honest and heartfelt look into a 14-year-old Shizuku, her friends and family, and how she falls in love.

The film is made of stirring and wonderful moments about an inquisitive young girl.

"Classic Tea" inspired from "Whisper of the Heart" (Image via donguri-sora.com)

Whisper of the Heart is a scent featuring amber, yuzu, and black tea. It is a reminiscent scent aiming to portray the books that Shizuku reads.

The third body splash is “White Bouquet” inspired by Howl’s Moving Castle. A story about a young milliner Sophie who gets turned into an elderly woman by a witch. She then encounters Howl, a young wizard, and gets involved in his resistance to fighting for the king.

"Wild Bouquet" inspired from Howl's Moving Castle (Image via donguri-sora.com)

The scent features cedarwood, rose, and lily aiming to replicate the secret garden of Howl.

This fragrant body splash collaboration with Fernand is an addition to Studio Ghibli’s collaborations offering immersive experiences to its fans including the final capsule with LOEWE and its recent collab with Levi’s.

The three body splashes are available for sale online and in-store on Donguri Kyowkoku at approximately $15 per bottle.