Where to buy Pat McGrath x Supreme nail kit? Everything we know so far

American streetwear juggernaut Supreme has teamed up with Pat McGrath, the renowned British makeup artist, to launch a joint nail color kit. Three traditional nail polish colors will be offered in this exclusive set.

The Pat McGrath x Supreme exclusive nail paint kit will be dropped sometime in the coming weeks. Although the launch date has been kept under wraps by the partnering labels, they have clarified that the item will be sold by the e-commerce stores of both Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs.

Pat McGrath x Supreme set to launch a high-shine nail kit with three color options

Take a look at the three colors offered in the exclusive nail kit (Image via PatMcGrath.com)

This isn’t the first instance of a Supreme and Pat McGrath collaboration. Earlier in 2020, the duo debuted a MatteTrance lipstick that received overwhelming love and support from fans. The two labels have now reunited for their first nail color selection.

The nail color set's description on Pat McGrath’s official web page reads,

“The collaboration marks the first nail color by either brand. The long lasting, high-shine nail polish comes sold as a set of three 0.5 oz bottles in red, black and white and includes custom logo nail decals. Made exclusively by McGrath for Supreme.”

It features three 0.5 oz polishes in Supreme's iconic colors, red, white, and black, as well as a set of coveted logo nail decals from both brands. This is the first venture into the manicure industry for both these businesses.

Nail artists like Jin Soon and Nails by Mei, who frequently collaborate with McGrath on set for both her product line and her editorials, have offered additional ideas for how to use them. There are rumors that similar launches will follow.

The previous collaborative release sold out in seconds. So, those interested in copping this latest manicure kit are recommended to stay tuned to the brands’ websites for further details about the release date and the price.

More about Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath is one of the most well-known makeup artists across the globe. She has been a force to reckon with in the fashion and cosmetics industry for more than 25 years, thanks to her innovative ideas which have revolutionized both industries.

As a titan of the makeup industry, McGrath has received numerous honors throughout her distinguished career. These include the CFDA Founder's Award, which made her the first beauty artist in history to be chosen for the organization's highest achievement, and the British Fashion Council's 2017 Award for Fashion Creator. She was also featured in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list of 2019.

Pat McGrath was the first makeup artist to be named a Dame of the British Empire in the Queen's New Year's 2021 Honors List for her contribution to the beauty and fashion industries.

McGrath has worked with some of the most prestigious luxury brands and designers in the world, including Dior, Prada, Miu Miu, Burberry, Givenchy, Valentino, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and more. The artist conceives and creates the beauty looks for their couture shows every year.

