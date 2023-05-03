5 moments of BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Met Gala 2023 that went viral: After party with Usher, Doja Cat vaping, and more

As one of the highlights of the Met Gala 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie naturally takes one of the top spots given her impactful presence at the show. With the charity benefit event's theme being an homage to the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Jennie's outfit was a recreation of Chanel's 90s mini dress that was designed by the late designer.

While effortlessly carrying out the quintessential design and its significance through the red carpet, the idol naturally caught the eye of the people who witnessed the same. Jennie was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2023, and her interpretation of the theme drew a lot of attention. However, the idol also went viral for a couple of other things, including her interaction with celebrities at the after-party.

5 moments at the Met Gala 2023 for which BLACKPINK's Jennie went viral

1) Doja Cat vaping during Jennie's red-carpet interview

As BLACKPINK's Jennie made her way down the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, she was interviewed by this year's consecutive host, Emma Chamberlain. While fans enjoyed the interview for the most part, they couldn't help but notice the background as the idol continued to describe the influence and work behind her Met Gala outfit.

About Music @AboutMusicYT Doja cat goes viral for vaping during Jennie's interview at the Met Gala.

Doja cat goes viral for vaping during Jennie's interview at the Met Gala.https://t.co/fUSV6cbJIy

In a corner of Jennie's interview video, fans pointed out a clip of the American singer and rapper, Doja Cat, casually vaping. While this is in no way directly connected to Jennie herself, fans found the moment to be quite iconic and hilarious at the same time.

2) Jennie's iconic selfie with K-drama actor, Song Hye-kyo

Among several iconic and unexpected interactions that resulted from the extravagant social event at the Met Gala 2023, the one which fans loved was the selfie between the two legends, Jennie and Song Hye-kyo. The Glory actress and the SOLO singer posted a picture from what looked like the Met Gala's red carpet, which made many fans happy.

While it's quite expected that people from the Korean entertainment industry know each other, fans were still shocked by the sudden coming together of the two and talked about it widely on several social media platforms.

3) After party interaction with the American singer, Usher

Another unexpected interaction that took place at the Met Gala 2023 was between Jennie and the American singer, Usher. While the after-party isn't usually covered by the media, some videos from the event found their way to the internet and fans freaked out as they witnessed the interaction between the two legendary musicians.

Viral Takes @viraltakes BLACKPINK Jennie with Usher at The 2023 Met Gala After Party 📸



BLACKPINK Jennie with Usher at The 2023 Met Gala After Party 📸https://t.co/BYsnPxhNn7

From the video, it seemed like the two were having a good and friendly conversation. Since the video showcased the two sharing quite a close relationship, fans couldn't help but adore them.

4) Jennie's recreation of Karl Lagerfeld's iconic Chanel design

The theme of Met Gala 2023 was titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' celebrating the German fashion designer. Jennie's outfit was a tribute to Lagerfeld's creative vision. The idol teamed up with Chanel in an effort to recreate Lagerfeld's classic design for the luxury fashion brand. While she largely maintained the essence of his design, her subtle incorporation of elements from Korean culture impressed fans.

jennie loops @jnkloops karl lagerfeld’s last handpicked muse: jennie & her debut at met gala ♡ karl lagerfeld’s last handpicked muse: jennie & her debut at met gala ♡ https://t.co/kc2NMWEIMT

Jennie's braided hair in a headband and a flower pin reminded many of the Korean Jeon-tong look that's widely known in Korea's cultural history. Fans showered her with praise for the representation of both the Met Gala theme and her own culture.

5) The singer-songwriter and actor, Halle Bailey with Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie's final encounter with the other superstars invited to the Met Gala 2023 was with American singer-songwriter Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actor recently posted a set of images on Twitter showcasing the people she met at the Met Gala, one of them being Jennie.

Given that this was yet another unexpected meeting, fans were naturally surprised. They were also happy that social celebrity events such as these not only allowed Korean artists to get the exposure they deserved but also created a space for them to easily interact with artists from around the world.

With quite a handful of viral moments from the Met Gala 2023 surrounding K-pop idol BLACKPINK's Jennie, fans rejoiced over the same as they continued to overflow with pride over the attention the idol garnered for her Met Gala debut.

Poll : 0 votes