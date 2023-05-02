"We really got it”: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo's fans react to their first-ever photo together at the 2023 Met Gala

On May 1, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo made an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year's Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, dedicated to the inimitable legacy and talent of the late designer who helmed fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi and has been an inspiration for budding fashion designers across the world.

The two stars posed for a photo together, drawing massive attention from fans online. In the viral picture, Song Hye-kyo showcases a sweet smile while BLACKPINK's Jennie opts for a confident poker face.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to praise BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo's now-viral picture, notably their first-ever photo together.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary WE REALLY GOT IT!! SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE'S SELCA AT MET GALA 2023!!! WE REALLY GOT IT!! SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE'S SELCA AT MET GALA 2023!!! 🔥💖 https://t.co/lFpdcc5Acf

"The two queens" - BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo's fans react to their glamorous selfie together

BLACKPINK’s Jennie wore a vintage Chanel outfit as she arrived at the event. She was seen in a black and white dress with black gloves, a black choker, and stilettos, with her hair slicked back. The Glory star, on the other hand, wore an elegant salmon pink dress with white embroidery and interesting textures from the fashion brand, Fendi.

Notably, the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld worked extensively with Chanel and Fendi, the brands fronted by BLACKPIN's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo respectively.

The two Korean stars met on the red carpet and a picture was clicked by a Chanel staff member and shared on their private Instagram account. The picture quickly went viral on social media and BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo's fans took to social media to react to their glamorous selfie.

Jodi @itsmejodiiii love it.



Manifesting more PEB in International events! 🥹 Song Hye Kyo and Jennielove it.Manifesting more PEB in International events! 🥹 Song Hye Kyo and Jennie 😍 love it. Manifesting more PEB in International events! 🥹😍 https://t.co/qNZEn0ahGR

Eze @sooyadrinkx paulit lang. this is THE Song Hye Kyo and THE Kim Jennie. MOTHERS MOTHERED SO HARD paulit lang. this is THE Song Hye Kyo and THE Kim Jennie. MOTHERS MOTHERED SO HARD https://t.co/h1mSooVPIk

Another viral picture featured BLACKPINK member Jennie and Song Hye-kyo with South Korean model Sora Choi seated together and posing for the camera. Supermodel Sora Choi wore a Thome Browne-designed skirt-suit decorated with camellias, designed to pay homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

linda @itgirlenergy SORA, JENNIE AND SONG HYE KYO IN ONE PICTURE THEYRE HAVING A SLAY-OFF SORA, JENNIE AND SONG HYE KYO IN ONE PICTURE THEYRE HAVING A SLAY-OFF https://t.co/3lIIIW7kdd

Interestingly, in 2018, BLACKPINK member Jennie was personally selected by Karl Lagerfeld to become Chanel's house ambassador. It was revealed that he admired her confidence and fashion sense and wanted her to come on board as Chanel's house ambassador, a position she holds to date.

Hence, to honor his legacy, the SOLO singer went retro and picked out a vintage Chanel dress from the designer brand's Fall/Winter 1990 collection. She also wore Chanel's 16-petal camellia, Karl Lagerfeld's favorite flower.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals advice she received from member Rosé before Met Gala appearance

Back in 2021, BLACKPINK's Rosé and CL became the first K-pop idols to attend the iconic Met Gala, making history. The Gone singer is the brand ambassador of the fashion brand Saint Laurent and wore a custom mini-dress from the company. She was accompanied by the luxury brand's creative director Anthony Vaccarello to the fashion event.

While fans were anticipating, Jennie and Rosé to make a joint appearance at the 2023 event, they rejoiced upon seeing Jennie, who looked radiant on the red carpet. While chatting with American internet personality Emma Chamberlain, the Pink Venom singer revealed that her bandmate Rosé advised her to "just have fun."

She said:

“Rosé, she was here last year, and she told me, ‘Just have fun,’ so that’s the plan for today. I’m going to go have fun!”

BLACKPINK members are currently on their BORN PINK World Tour and will be performing at Singapore's National Stadium on May 13 and 14.

