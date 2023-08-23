WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian to release on 4k and Blu-Ray

WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian are some of the most popular series released by Disney. Disney fans should brace for more excitement as the company is set to release all three of the shows on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray by the end of the year. This marks the first time that Disney is releasing any of their series in physical form, and it was only warranted that some of the most popular Disney+ series be available for physical collection.

In an age of streaming, Disney is rolling back the years with the option for physically collecting some of the most-loved shows from them. Popular Disney titles like The Lion King, Tarzan, and The Little Mermaid were some of the most favored films to collect on disc, and Disney was vastly popular through their disc sales. The release of WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian marks the return of a golden era of Disney and gets fans excited about collecting modern hits like these in physical form.

WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD - Release Dates

In the four years that Disney+ has been on the market, its most popular shows have expanded to a galaxy far, far away, and allowed for the exploration of the Disney multiverse.

According to The Walt Disney Company, WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian will be offered nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook and feature exclusive concept art cards in addition to brand-new, unified, and collectible box art created by well-known artist Attila Szarka.

Loki will be the first series to release physically on September 26, 2023. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Asgardian God of Mischief after ten years of performing the role on the big screen. The adventure will take place through time and space, courtesy of a covert agency that has been managing the MCU's timeline since the beginning. The second season of the series is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

WandaVision will get its physical release on November 28, 2023. Like the other titles coming out in the second half of this year, it will feature brand-new bonus content exclusive to the Blu-Ray and 4k UHD versions.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian will release on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray on December 12, 2023. Pedro Pascal plays the title role in the Star Wars universe series The Mandalorian. In his role as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter hired by Imperial remnant troops to find Grogu's child, Pascal chooses to flee in order to defend the child.

WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian Blu-Ray and 4k UHD - Preorder Date

All of the titles mentioned above will be available for pre-order on August 28, 2023. The steel book disc sets will contain bonus features and collectible artwork too.

These new discs are a part of Disney's ongoing efforts to shift away from the streaming era's emphasis on digital-only content and back toward the company's previous home video release strategy. Thanks to the idea of the Vault, where movies will receive limited-edition prints before disappearing, Disney's releases were a major event for many years. With the introduction of Disney+, the focus shifted away from Blu-ray and DVD releases, but it appears Disney is going back to its more traditional tactics as the momentum of streaming slows.