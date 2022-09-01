What time will 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' air on Peacock? Release date, plot and more details about Regina Hall's comedy film

Regina Hall's latest comedy film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is set to premiere on Peacock this Friday, September 2, 2022 at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The film will also have a theatrical release that very same day.

The plot revolves around the first lady of a church who sets out to rejuvenate her congregation with her husband after the church had to be closed temporarily due to a scandal.

The film stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. Read on to find out other details of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. ahead of its release on Peaock.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.: Trailer, what to expect, and more

On July 7, 2022, Peacock shared the official trailer for the film, which shows Regina Hall's character setting out to rebuild her congregation after a scandal involving her husband resulted in their church being shut down temporarily. At one point in the trailer, she says:

''Every woman is not built for the great responsibility of being a first lady.''

Although the opening few scenes have a somber tone, the trailer turns comic midway through. Overall, it has a unique and humorous vibe that fans of mockumentaries and satirical dramas would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Peacock's official YouTube channel shared a synopsis of the film, which reads:

''Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands.''

The description further states:

''But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.''

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's humor, thematic ambitions, and performances by the cast.

A quick look at Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. cast

The film features Regina Hall in the lead role as Trinite Childs, the first lady of a church who sets out to rejuvenate her church after it had to be closed temporarily following a scandal involving her pastor-husband. Hall looks in great form in the trailer, portraying the sadness and humiliation of her character with a distinctive comic charm.

She has previously been a part of a number of acclaimed shows and films, including the popular Scary Movie franchise, Law & Order: LA, Black Monday, and many more.

Starring alongside Hall is the talented Sterling K. Brown as Pastor Lee Curtis Childs. Sterling is widely known for his performances in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, This is Us, and Black Panther.

The movie also stars Nicole Beharie, Austin Crute, and Conphidance in pivotal supporting roles.

Don't miss Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. premiering (both on Peacock and in theaters) this Friday, September 2, 2022.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal