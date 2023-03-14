The Last of Us season 2: Everything we know so far

The anticipation for season 2 of The Last of Us began on the day it was announced, and fans are agonized by the fact that they have to wait several months for it to drop.

Season 1 of The Last of Us was a massive success and is becoming one of HBO's greatest creations. The plot revolves around Joel and Ellie, both with complicated backstories driven by loss and grief.

The show is set in a world where a deadly fungus has made humanity seem like an afterthought. Ellie is speculated to be the last hope to revive the planet, and Joel is responsible for escorting her across the country.

The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey to reprise the role of Ellie

Season 2 of The Last of Us was announced soon after the first season premiered in January 2023. Unfortunately, there are minimal details about the next season. Pedro Pascal revealed to Collider that the new season's filming could begin later this year.

Thankfully, showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming season could be driven by the events of the video game's second part.Speaking on the show's renewal, Mazin said:

"I'm so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey."

He continued:

"The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn't be more ready to dive back in."

Season 1 of the show was heavily influenced by the first part of the game, with Joel and Ellie traveling across the USA to create a vaccine to fight against the cordyceps.

Bella Ramsey will reprise her role as Ellie, and it is also speculated that Pascal will return as Joel. Ramsey revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that a character called Dina will be there in the upcoming season and will function as her love interest.

She said:

"I'm really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story,"

Fans have speculated that Dina is the same actress who watched Ellie from a distance in episode 6.

What happened in season 1 of The Last of Us?

Season 1 of The Last of Us is set in 2023. Two decades prior, the world was hit by a deadly pandemic that wiped humanity from the face of the earth. Several people lost their lives and kept losing them as the show progressed.

There are two main characters, Joel and Ellie. Joel tragically lost his daughter Sarah the day the outbreak occurred and is now a goon in Boston Quarantine Zone. Ellie is a 14-year-old girl believed to possess a cure for the entire disease.

The two meet under critical circumstances, and the duo begin their journey. Joel is tasked with transporting Ellie across the country so that she can be researched. The duo isn't too friendly at first but gradually gets close. Ellie begins looking at Joel as a father figure, and Ellie reminds Joel of his dead daughter.

Season 2 of The Last of Us could begin filming later this year.

