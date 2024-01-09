Did The Last of Us win any Golden Globes? All to know

The zombie apocalypse series, The Last of Us on HBO, had three nominations at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, but the show did not win any of them.

It lost to Succession, another HBO series on family-cum-corporate battle. The three nominations were in the category of Best Performance by a Female Actor, Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Series. The show, though, has won many other awards acorss categories in 2023-24.

For the newly indicted, The Last of Us is a post-apocalypse drama based on a video game franchise. The first part of the game debuted in 2013, inspiring the first season of the show.

The music is composed by David Fleming and Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored for the game too. With Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the lead, it's created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. The show is renewed for a second season and is expected to premiere in 2025.

The Last of Us failed to bag any Golden Globe Award

Both Pedro and Bella failed to make the win (Image via IMDb, HBO and Liane Hendscher@HBO)

The Last of Us was nominated in three categories for the Golden Globe Awards. Bella Ramsay was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and Pedro Pascal received the nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama. It also received a nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

However, The Last of Us failed to grab any of the awards. Its fellow HBO drama took up all three, with Keiran Culkin as the best male actor and Sarah Snook the best female actor. The awards, aired on January 7, 2024, eluded the zombie apocalypse show completely.

The show performed better in the Emmy Awards announced at the end of 2023, in the creative arts section. It won in eight categories, surpassing most of the other shows.

While it's still awaiting the announcements for the best lead actor and lead actress categories, it won both the Outstanding Guest Actor and the Outstanding Guest Actress categories.

Moreover, The Last of Us picked up Creative Arts Emmy Awards for sound mixing and sound editing, besides picture editing, visual effects and prosthetic makeup. It also won the award for Outstanding Main Title Design.

The remaining announcements for the Primetime Emmy Awards, delayed from September 2023 due to the Hollywood strikes, will be out on January 15, 2024. It has five nominations awaiting results, and there's still hope that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay may pick up the Best Actor awards.

Why didn’t The Last of Us get any Golden Globe Awards?

As mentioned before, the zombie show lost to its co-platform show on HBO titled Succession.

Succession not only picked up the awards in the three categories where The Last of Us was nominated, but it received one more in another category. However, Succession had an advantage with nine Golden Globe nominations against only three of Pedro Pascal’s apocalypse series.

Succession won four of the nine nominations. While actor Kieran Culkin had been nominated before, this was the first time he won for the Best Performance by a Male Actor.

In his hilarious acceptance speech, he addressed Pedro Pascal directly affirming that Pascal was a direct contender for the award. Pedro answered with a roaring laugh and a pouty grimace.

What are the chances of the show winning more Emmy Awards?

A scene from the zombie show (Image via IMDb and HBO)

The media conglomerate-based series, Succession, has been on HBO since 2018 while The Last of Us has just had its first season in 2023.

While it has been well-received by viewers with a good presentation of a PlayStation game, some critics believe it's another zombie movie and may lose out on the surprise quotient. But there may still be hope for Bella and Pedro.

With more competition lined up from other shows like Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, and Better Call Saul, besides Succession, in the Primetime Emmy Awards, there seems to be a tough battle for The Last of Us.