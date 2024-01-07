75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Date, Nominees, Host, and everything we know so far

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to make television history, celebrating 75 years of honoring outstanding achievements in the industry. The awards ceremony, originally slated for September 2023, faced delays due to Hollywood strikes but is now scheduled for January 15, 2024.

This milestone event promises a unique engraving on the trophies to mark its 75th anniversary. With the acclaimed series Succession leading the nominee pack with 27 nods, surprises and snubs are already making headlines. In this article, we look at the key details, from the event date and nominees to the host.

Date and venue of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, airing live on Fox from The Peacock Theater, hosted by the charismatic Anthony Anderson.

Originally planned for September 2023, the Emmy Awards faced delays due to concurrent Hollywood strikes, disrupting the industry for about six months. The strikes prevented talent from promoting projects, leading Fox to reschedule the event to ensure a star-studded show. The delayed ceremony will now unfold on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, offering a fitting occasion to celebrate television excellence.

The Creative Arts Emmys, highlighting artistic and technical categories, will span two nights on January 6 and 7. An edited presentation of the ceremony will be broadcast on FXX on January 13, 2024.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominees and Record-Breakers

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on July 12, 2023, in a virtual broadcast hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.

Succession emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive 27 nominations, including 14 acting nods, tying its own record from the previous year. Notably, the series achieved a groundbreaking feat, becoming the first to receive three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The Last of Us, a live-action video game adaptation, made history by securing nominations in major Emmy categories. Paris Barclay, nominated for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, achieved a significant milestone as the first black director nominated in comedy, drama, and limited series categories.

Other notable achievements include Jenna Ortega becoming the second-youngest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Pedro Pascal emerging as the most-nominated Latino in a year with three nominations.

HBO and Max led the network race with an impressive 127 nominations, marking a dominant presence in the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, Amazon Freevee and Tubi celebrated their first nominations with Jury Duty and The Nevers, respectively.

The Primetime Emmy Awards: History

Established in 1949, the Primetime Emmys originally comprised three categories: regular Primetime Emmy Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for technical achievements, and Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards for contributions to television engineering. However, it later expanded to include International Emmy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards in the 1970s.

The iconic Emmy statuette, designed by Louis McManus, features a winged muse holding an electron, symbolizing the arts and sciences. Traditionally airing in September, the ceremony rotates among the major networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Since 1995, each network has taken turns broadcasting the ceremony every four years.

In December 2021, ATAS and NATAS announced realignments to the Emmy Awards to accommodate the rise of streaming services, focusing on thematic and frequency considerations.