Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais are returning for another season of Next Level Chef. The mentors will scour the best line cooks, be it social media stars or home chefs, as they compete to become the food world’s newest superstar. Season 3 is likely to air on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Last season, San Fransico native Tucker Ricchio was crowned the winner during the grand finale. Hailing from Team Gordon Ramsay, Tucker took home the grand prize of $250,000 and a year's mentorship from Richard, Nyesha and Gordon. The runner-ups of the cooking competition were Los Angeles-based Pilar Omega and Chris Spinosa from West Palm Beach.

Ahead of the release of the new season, we have curated everything you need to know about the Ramsay-headed culinary competition.

Next Level Chef season 3 potential release date and time

The special preview of Next Level Chef season 3 is expected to premiere on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 10 pm ET.

The show's episodes will be released weekly from Thursday, February 1, 2024 onwards. The reality TV show airs exclusively on Fox, but viewers can watch the new episode on Hulu the following day.

Next Level Chef plot

The show is filmed in a three-storey space designed by chef Gordon Ramsay, where each floor contains a different kitchen.

The cooks are segregated into three teams headed by Richard Blais, Nyseha Arrington and Gordon Ramsay. Every week, the teams will compete to prepare the best dish to advance to the top-level kitchen.

The losing team is sent to the basement and will have to strive hard to cook their way out of the bottom level. The chefs are pitted against each other to earn the winner’s title, a cash prize of $250,000 and a year-long mentorship from all three mentors.

Next Level Chef renewed for two more seasons

After two successful seasons, the cooking competition program was renewed for seasons three and four in May 2023. Allison Wallach, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, made the announcement in a press release:

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut.

"Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

Additionally, Gordon Ramsay promised that the bar will be raised in the upcoming seasons:

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to FOX. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows, and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

The forthcoming seasons will be bankrolled jointly by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay, while Matt Cahoon and Gordon Ramsay take on the roles of executive producers. The announcement of the renewal was made ahead of season two’s finale episode.

Where to watch the show?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef is available to stream on Fox Now, Fox Entertainment’s streaming platform Tubi, and Hulu. Moreover, the episode can also be watched on DirectTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum and Hulu+ Live TV. Season one of the show is available on Hulu and Tubi.

Season 3 will air on Fox, and new episodes will be streamed on Hulu the following day.