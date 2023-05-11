Next Level Chef season 2 finale release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is all set to air its season finale episode on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The two-hour long special episode will see the remaining contestants battle it out and compete against each other for one last time to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $250,000.

The season finale episode of Next Level Chef will see the Top 5 chefs, Tucker, Omi, Nuri, Chris, and Pilar, showcase their best culinary skills in a variety of challenges and create incredible dishes to keep moving foward until one of them is crowned the champion. Viewers can expect a lot of drama as part of the final episode.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season owing to the success of the first installment. Viewers have religiously followed the reality cooking competition and have expressed their opinions on social media. Throughout the past few weeks, fans have witnessed a variety of cuisines and challenges that have kept them hooked to the show.

What to expect from the season finale of Next Level Chef season 2?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has seen a lot of talented contestants this time around. The show began with 18 chefs and is now down to Top 5, who will compete in the finale. The participants were also guided by three legendary chefs who are their mentors on the show - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais.

The first hour of the episode will see the Top 5 contestants participate in the semi-finals challenge of the competition. After previous week's episode, Tucker will be seen cooking from the top floor. She won the last challenge and earned the time token, allowing her 10 extra minutes that she could either use on herself or take away from a fellow competior.

Chris and Nuri will be seen cooking in the middle floor. Omi and Pilar, who ranked in the bottom, will be seen taking on the basement for their first dish of the Next Level Chef finale. The official synopsis of the first challenge, titled Made in America, reads:

"Each chef must select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients, and then create one inventive fusion dish."

The Next Level Chef contestants will be tested on their abilities of fusing two dishes together. The challenge will see them push themselves to their potential. Out of the five chefs, three will be selected by the mentors to move to the final stage of the competition.

The Top 3 will each take one floor, potentially based on their performance in the first challenge. They will be seen embarking on one final cook, where they will give their everything to ensure they create the best possible dishes to win the title. The official synopsis of the Next Level Chef challenge, title Next Level Finale, reads:

"The final three chefs must create one dish on each level in just 90 minutes; the winner is crowned."

While the challenge sounds simple, the stress of winning the title from the cook will see contestants struggle throughout the 90-minute time frame. A small mistake can lead to huge repurcussions as they have one last chance to prove themselves.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an intense but also an interesting watch so far. As the installment comes to a close, the contestants will put their best foot forward to win the title and the cash prize. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale episode of Next Level Chef on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

