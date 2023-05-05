Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 13? Surf and Turf challenge, Top 5 and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new epiosde on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a themed challenge and creating incredible dishes to impress their mentors. They also hoped to give their best to secure their safety and while some successfully managed to do so, others failed.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Mehreen went into the elimination round with Pilar and Omi. The three chefs had to cook the best bird dish. After a blind taste test, the mentors decided to eliminate Mehreen due to lack of seasoning and flavor in her dish.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season owing to the success and popularity of the first installment. Viewers have consistently followed the contestants' journey and have picked their favorites. Season 2 of the competition saw the participants guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors - Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the Top 6 contestants getting ready for a brand new day of challenges in the kitchen. Nuri Muhammad, Omi Hopper, Pilar Moega, Christopher Spinosa, Mehreen Karim, and Tucker Ricchio were welcomed by the mentors and applauded for making it through, but also warned that it was an extremely tough road ahead.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Surf and Turf, reads:

"The chefs are asked to reimagine an old classic -- surf and turf; the remaining contestants are judged on their interpretation of a land and sea animal that puts a new, exciting twist on a familiar favourite."

The Next Level Chef mentors explained that the contestants had to pass an old favorite challenge - surf and turf. Omi, who had previously received the time token could either add 10 minutes to her cook or take that time from a fellow competitor. She chose to go with the latter and chose Chris as the prey.

The two contestants cooked from the top, Tucker and Pilar in the middle, and Nuri and Mehreen at the bottom.

The platform dropped down with the ingredients and the chefs ran to grab whatever they could. As they began cooking, they faced multiple challenges. Although chef Nyesha gave tips to Mehreen on how to cook with the classic pairing of veal chop and tuna and gave the contestant tips, the latter went with her original decision. Nuri, meanwhile, hadn't cooked with venison an was scared.

In the middle kitchen on Next Level Chef, Tucker was confident with her cook, while Pilar was constantly tensed. The upper kitchen offered some respite with both Omi and Chris comfortable with their dishes. The mid-round mayhem dropped with carrots and complimented their dishes.

The mentors then began tasting the dishes. This time around, most of the contestants received criticism based on their flavor profiles, pairings, undercooked meat and underwhelming visuals. Eventually, the judges declared Tucker the winner of the challenge as she blew them with her NY strip and squid pairing.

The Next Level Chef entering into the elimination round were Mehreen, Pilar and Omi. This meant that Tucker will cook from the top floor next week and Chris and Nuri from the middle.

For the elimination challenge, the three contestants had to cook their best version of a bird dish. All three struggled throughout their cook and hadn't cooked the bird until 15 minutes left. They, however, did their best to create impressive dishes.

The blind tasting saw the mentors point out the good and the least impressive part of the dish. Eventually, they decided to eliminate Mehreen from Next Level Chef as she lacked seasoning in her dish.

Tucker, Omi, Nuri, Chris, and Pilar made it to the Top 5 of the competition.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an extremely interesting watch so far. With the installment nearing its close, the Top 5 contestants will have to prove their mettle worthy of clinching the title and have to create some of their best dishes. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes