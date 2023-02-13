What is Mehreen Karim’s job? Meet the Next Level Chef contestant from Richard Blais' team

27-year-old home cook Mehreen Karim is all set to debut in the second season of Next Level Chef following Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

The Fox competition series will feature renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. They will serve as mentors to 18 chefs competing for a $250,000 grand prize and a one-year mentorship with all three of these highly esteemed culinary luminaries.

Season 2 Next Level Chef reintroduces the three-level cooking stage, with ingredients and challenges appropriate for each level and a team of mentor chefs keeping an eye on a talented mix of home cooks, line cooks, food truck owners, and social media stars.

The official synopsis of Next Level Chef season 2, as stated by Fox, is as follows:

"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. "

The synopsis further adds:

"Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find 'the one."

Competitors will be pushed to make the most of whatever resources they are given in order to advance to the affluent top level from the cellar of the bottom level to avail the most challenging culinary gauntlet ever.

Next Level Chef 's Mehreen Karim is a recipe developer and a digital communications specialist

Chef Mehreen Karim will be under the mentorship of chef Richard Blais in Next level Chef season 2.

Hailing from Auburn, Alabama, the Next Level Chef debutant is a freelance recipe developer, writer, editor, and photographer. Known as Reenie to her well-wishers, the reality celeb secured her Bachelor's degree in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Georgia in 2017 and completed her Master's in Global Public Health from New York University in 2020, as per LinkedIn.

Mehreen Karim is proficient in four languages, with French and English being her strong points, while her Bengali and Arabic are in the developing stages.

Mehreen's 12-year work experience as per LinkedIn has been diverse, where she held several key positions that shaped her career. She was an STD Research Intern for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), following which she was an Account Manager for AIESEC.

She was also a Women's Health Intern for the Center for American Progress in Washington D.C. Mehreen has been Communications Assistant for NYU's Work Life as well.

The Next Level Chef celeb was also a Grassroots Organizer Intern for Feminist Women's Health Center in Atlanta, following which she held the position of Digital Communications Specialist for NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.

In this job role, she strategized messaging and communications on public policy issues such as healthcare, immigration, and civil rights to 70,000 national supporters of the organization.

As per her LinkedIn bio, Mehreen Karim presently is a Digital Recipe Production Assistant for Bon Appétit. She creates digital recipes and stories for bonappetit.com.

She also creates recipes and writes stories to teach readers unusual food pairings (like caramelized dates and asparagus) and cooking tips and tricks (like how to grill chicken without a grill) to encourage home cooks to prepare meals in an original way.

Speaking about what makes her happy during her culinary undertakings, as per her official website mehreenkarim.com, Mehreen Karim states:

"I am happiest when I inspire home cooks to take risks in their day-to-day cooking. Because infusing a tea bag into your morning pot of oatmeal or adding charred dates to a quick salad is never a bad idea. Whether you're a beginner in the kitchen or literally Gwyneth Paltrow, my recipes are designed for hungry people at any skill level."

All about FOX's Next level Chef season 2

Mehreen Karim will be joined by 17 other contestants who will compete alongside her to prove their mettle as the most worthy chef of them all.

Karim will be mentored by Chef Richard Blais, who gained fame during his tenure on Top Chef, where he was a runner-up in season 4 and won Top Chef: All-Stars. He frequently appears as a guest judge on different Food Network shows. He owns and manages The Crack Shack, Juniper & Ivy, and Four Flamingos.

Joining Blais will be MasterChef fame and Hell's Kitchen star, Chef Gordon Ramsay, alongside Chef Nyesha Arrington, who appeared on Top Chef and Chef Hunter in 2011.

Next Level Chef season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 12, immediately following Super Bowl LVII at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT only on FOXTV and can be streamed on Hulu.

