"Called it from episode 1": Fans celebrate as chef Alex Belew is crowned the winner of Hell's Kitchen season 21 

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired its season finale episode on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The two-hour special episode saw the Top 3 contestants Dafne, Alex, and Alejandro give it their all and bring the competition to finish on a high. Throughout the episode, they brought in incredible and delicious dishes and proved their mettle to stay in the competition.

In the season finale of Hell's Kitchen, Alex and Dafne were first selected as the Top 2 by renowned chefs after the first challenge. The final challenge saw the two chefs battle it out with their team of fellow season 21 contestants. Eventually, Alex Belew was crowned the winner of the series and became the head chef of Ceasars, Atlantic City. Fans rejoiced at Alex's win. One tweeted:

Moo! @moozanna



Congrats



#HellsKitchen Called it from episode 1. Something about Alex you knew he would win and you just could not NOT root for him.Congrats @AlexBelew Called it from episode 1. Something about Alex you knew he would win and you just could not NOT root for him. Congrats @AlexBelew! #HellsKitchen

Fans celebrate Alex being crowned the winner of Hell's Kitchen season 21

Fans took to social media to celebrate Alex's win. Check out what they have to say.

FlynnMasters @masters_flynn



#HellsKitchen Alex made literally one mistake all season, survived multiple elimination challenges, was a great leader, and is the first ever 40+ winner in HK history. Safe to say, he cemented himself as a Hell's Kitchen Legend with this win. Alex made literally one mistake all season, survived multiple elimination challenges, was a great leader, and is the first ever 40+ winner in HK history. Safe to say, he cemented himself as a Hell's Kitchen Legend with this win. #HellsKitchen

Ryan Pomi @ryanpomins That’s awesome Alex won #hellskitchen , he was one of my top three winner picks next to Alejandro and Alyssa. #gordonramsay That’s awesome Alex won #hellskitchen, he was one of my top three winner picks next to Alejandro and Alyssa. #gordonramsay

Brenda @allteamscards @HellsKitchenFOX I had Alex picked very early! You could see he was a leader. Congrats to Alex from Murfreesboro, Tennessee from this Kentucky resident. Driven thru/past Murfreesboro many times. Southern cooking rules! #HellsKitchen @HellsKitchenFOX I had Alex picked very early! You could see he was a leader. Congrats to Alex from Murfreesboro, Tennessee from this Kentucky resident. Driven thru/past Murfreesboro many times. Southern cooking rules! #HellsKitchen

Chima Amanambu @chimatronx Alex Belew is the winner of #HellsKitchen and the new head chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesars Palace in Atlantic City! Alex Belew is the winner of #HellsKitchen and the new head chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesars Palace in Atlantic City! https://t.co/88j38lOK3z

Nabee Ruffin @NabeeRuffin



Plus, most of the chefs he picked are pretty strong in their own rights. Congrats, dude! :D



#HellsKitchen I'm really happy Alex won. He really needed that dub after being forced to shut his restaurant down.Plus, most of the chefs he picked are pretty strong in their own rights. Congrats, dude! :D I'm really happy Alex won. He really needed that dub after being forced to shut his restaurant down.Plus, most of the chefs he picked are pretty strong in their own rights. Congrats, dude! :D#HellsKitchen

David Mercado @DavidMe73938129 I rooted for him since the very beginning! I’m so damn happy for him!

#HellsKitchen Congratulations to Hell’s Kitchen season 21 winner: ALEX!!!!I rooted for him since the very beginning! I’m so damn happy for him! Congratulations to Hell’s Kitchen season 21 winner: ALEX!!!!😁I rooted for him since the very beginning! I’m so damn happy for him!#HellsKitchen https://t.co/VFr5fgvTAC

hailey @xhaileynybakkex @HellsKitchenFOX Just finished Hell’s Kitchen… AND I CANNOT BE ANY HAPPIER. Congratulations Alex!!! Well deserved, and Dafne, you’re incredible and we’re all incredibly proud of you and your accomplishments this season. LOVED IT! #HellsKitchen Just finished Hell’s Kitchen… AND I CANNOT BE ANY HAPPIER. Congratulations Alex!!! Well deserved, and Dafne, you’re incredible and we’re all incredibly proud of you and your accomplishments this season. LOVED IT! #HellsKitchen @HellsKitchenFOX

Taylor Phillips @dt2phillips The Tennessee man Alex comes through to win #HellsKitchen Season 21! The Tennessee man Alex comes through to win #HellsKitchen Season 21!

What transpired in the season finale of Hell's Kitchen season 21?

The season finale episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the Top 3 contestants, Dafne, Alex, and Alejandro. The final day of the competition saw them participate in tough challenges while also constantly reflecting on their journey. Ahead of their challenge, the chefs enjoyed a day of relaxation at a soundbath and a fancy dinner with chef Ramsay.

For the first finale challenge, the contestants had to create their own menu and cook it in front of a large audience. Alejandro decided to go with Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine, Dafne stuck to cooking her specialty Italian cuisine and Alex decided to go with his hometown Tennesse-inspired style of cooking. The finalists pulled out all the stops to ensure they kept running for the title.

Chef Ramsay called in some of the most popular and renowned chefs to score their dishes on Hell's Kitchen. These include Nightshade owner Mei Lin, Michelin star chef and owner of Adrift David Myers, Girl & The Goat owner Stephanie Izard, owner of Osteria Mozza Nancy Silverton, and Michelin star chef Curtis Stone.

Dafne took an early lead by creating delicious dishes and became the first contestant to make the Top 2. Alex and Alejandro were tied halfway into the scoring. By the end of the challenge, Alejandro missed out by one point, leaving Alex to become the second contender to fight for one last chance at the title.

The Hell's Kitchen finalists were also greeted by fellow season 21 chefs. Both Dafne and Alex had to choose teams made up of their former competitors. Alex chose Alejandro, Brett, Cheyenne and Tara, while Dafne went with Sommer, Sakari, Vlad and Abe. The top 2 were handed their executive chef jackets by chef Ramsay and asked to lead their respective kitchens for the final challenge.

Amid the challenge, chef Ramsay called Dafne and Alex into his office and surprised them with a visit by their respective families. The union made the contestants extremely emotional but at the same time more motivated than ever to go out and finish the service on a high and potentially win.

The finalists headed back to the kitchen and resumed the service. Throughout the challenge on Hell's Kitchen, both Dafne and Alex struggled with their team members' mistakes, some of which even disappointed chef Ramsay. Both teams decided to give their best and support their leaders to help them win. Although it wasn't the smoothest service, the guests were happy to eat all of the food.

Soon, it was decision time. Chef Ramsay asked the Top 2 contestants, Dafne and Alex, to wait in their dorms until a decision was made. As the chefs worried about their fate, the host reflected on their journey and decided on who he wanted to make his head chef at Ceasars, Atlantic City.

By the end of the Hell's Kitchen episode, Alex and Dafne were called to chef Ramsay's office as the audience, fellow contestants and family members waited with baited breath for the winner to be announced. The host asked the two finalists to stand in front of the door and pull on the handle. The chef whose door would open will be the winner of the season.

After a short wait, the Top 2 pulled out the door and only Alex's opened. He was crowned the winner and the head chef of Hell's Kitchen Ceasars, Atlantic City.

Season 21 of the reality cooking series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The installment began with 18 contestants cooking their hearts out and creating impeccable dishes while also running hectic services, undergoing punishments and participating in tough challenges to prove that they were worthy of being crowned the champion.

Hell's Kitchen aired Thursdays on Fox.

