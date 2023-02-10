Which contestants made it to the final 2 on Hell's Kitchen Season 21? Challenges, eliminations, and more explored

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 aired its final episode on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It saw Alex and Dafne winning their first challenge by putting their best foot forward. They created incredible dishes to impress chef Gordon Ramsay and the viewers to make it to the final two of the competition.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the final three chefs, Alex, Dafne and Alejandro, competed in a rigorous challenge and were graded on their dishes by Michelin star chefs and owners of popular restaurants across the country. After five rounds of scoring and the closest competition this season, Alejandro missed out on one point and placed third, losing the chance to become the head chef at Caesars, Atlantic City.

Season 21 of the hit cooking competition series began with 18 contestants battling it out with each other to secure their spot. While some chefs created their best version of dishes, others failed to impress chef Ramsay and were eventually eliminated from the competition. It will be interesting to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Alex and Dafne make it to the Top 2 in Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with four chefs, Alex, Dafne, and Alejandro celebrating their win and becoming the Top 3 for Season 21. They enjoyed some champagne and prepared themselves for the final day of the competition where one of them would be crowned the winner.

Before the challenge, they were asked to create their own menu for their first challenge. For help with the same, chef Ramsay assigned a sous chef to each of the finalists. The contestants then discussed their menus and got ready for their first challenge of the finale. Ahead of it, however, they enjoyed a day of relaxation by going to a sound bath and having a fancy dinner with chef Ramsay.

For the Hell's Kitchen challenge, they were greeted with a huge live audience and fellow contestants from the season. They had to then cook their menus and present them to the judges. While Alejandro decided to go with Middle Easter and Asian food, Dafne chose her Italian specialization, and Alex wanted to cook his hometown Tennesse food.

To judge the finalists' dishes, chef Ramsay invited popular and renowned chefs to score the Top 3. These included Nightshade owner Mei Lin, Michelin star chef and owner of Adrift David Myers, Girl & The Goat owner Stephanie Izard, owner of Osteria Mozza Nancy Silverton, and Michelin star chef Curtis Stone.

Through the scoring of the dishes on Hell's Kitchen, Dafne took an early lead with her incredible dishes and became the first chef to advance to the Grand Finale. Alex and Alejandro tied in the middle of scoring and it all came down to their last dishes, which were judged by Curtis Stone. While Alejandro scored a 9, Alex established a perfect score of 10 and joined Dafne in the Top 2.

Fans expressed disappointment with Alejandro's elimination but sent him support:

Bevogal @Texjannie #finale Alejandro was robbed. He can cook circles around Alex. Come on, Daphne…bring it home and send arrogant Alex packing! #HellsKitchen Alejandro was robbed. He can cook circles around Alex. Come on, Daphne…bring it home and send arrogant Alex packing! #HellsKitchen #finale

Kristen ❤🪳 @kwannemacher Oh I'm so sad. I was really pulling for a fellow Buckeye! Alejandro definitely deserved to be in the final two! #hellskitchen Oh I'm so sad. I was really pulling for a fellow Buckeye! Alejandro definitely deserved to be in the final two! #hellskitchen

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Unfortunately Alejandro is out, but at least he's not heading home yet. #HellsKitchen Unfortunately Alejandro is out, but at least he's not heading home yet. #HellsKitchen

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has been an interesting watch so far. The last run is finally here and it is an extremely close call. In the next half an hour, either Alex or Dafne will be crowned the champion. Only time will tell who will become the head chef of Caesars, Atlantic City.

Keep watching Hell's Kitchen on Fox.

