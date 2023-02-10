"Best fake-outs ever!": Hell's Kitchen fans react as chef Ramsay pranks the Top 3 finalists in season finale

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired its season finale episode on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the Top 3 cheftestants competing against each other, putting their best foot forward to create incredible dishes and impressing chef Gordon Ramsay to keep moving forward and eventually win the coveted title.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, finalists Alex, Dafne, and Alejandro enjoyed a day of relaxation. While they expected some surprises in the form of seeing their family and friends, or an audience waiting for them, chef Ramsay kept leading them to big empty rooms, pranking them throughout.

Although their day ended with a surprise live audience greeting them in the kitchen, fans loved watching chef Ramsay prank the Top 3. One tweeted:

Season 21 of the hit cooking competition series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The show began with 18 contestants battling it out but now only four remain. As the season inches closer to the end, they will ensure that they present their best creations to earn their win. It will be interesting to see who takes the title and becomes the head chef of Ceaser, Atlantic City.

Chef Ramsay pranks the final 3 contestants on Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the Top 3 chefs, Alex, Dafne, and Alejandro, competing for one last time to take the title home. After Sommer's elimination last week, the remaining contestants reflected on their journey and got ready to give it their all in the final challenge.

Ahead of the challenge the following morning, chef Ramsay assigned three sous chefs to the contestants to help them create their own 3 course menu. The finalists, along with their sous chefs, decided to create a menu that displayed their strongest skills. While Alejandro stuck to Middle Eastern and Asian food, Dafne went with the specialization of Italian cuisine and Alex decided to bring Tennesse influence to the menu.

The following morning on Hell's Kitchen, chef Ramsay called the Top 3 to the patio for an announcement. The host sent the contestants out for a day of relaxation. The chefs enjoyed a day of sound bathing, an exotic dinner with chef Ramsay and a tour of big dinner rooms. They expected either their family to appear or have a big surprise, but the host played along and showed them into empty rooms.

The contestants were only led to larger rooms and were disappointed to see it empty. Alejandro noted that they were being "bamboozled" by chef Ramsay. While they maintained composure, they confessed to seeing previous Hell's Kitchen seasons and expected a large-scale surprise and an audience.

The day ended with a surprise back at the kitchen as the finalists returned to a room filled with live audience and fellow contestants from season 21.

Fans react to the Top 3 finalists being pranked by chef Ramsay on Hell's Kitchen

Fans took to social media to laugh at the contestants being pranked by chef Ramsay. Check out what they have to say.

Jerzygirl45 @jerzygirl45 #HellsKitchen Gordon is enjoying messing with them. 🤣 Gordon is enjoying messing with them. 🤣😂 #HellsKitchen

tvismyescape 📺 @hershey_bar22 #HellsKitchen Gordon kept taking them through empty rooms Gordon kept taking them through empty rooms 😂 #HellsKitchen

Season 21 of the series has been an extremely interesting watch so far. The finale episode was dramatic as the contestants pulled out their A game to prove that they are worthy of winning the cooking reality series and becoming the head chef and working under chef Ramsay in Ceasers, Atlantic City.

Hell's Kitchen aired Thursdays on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes