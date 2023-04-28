Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 12? Recap and more explored

Next Level Chef returned to Fox this Thursday, April 27, with a brand new challenge. The final seven contestants were asked to bake a dessert within 60 minutes. Michelle, Mehreen, and Nuri failed to impress the judges in the challenge and went into the elimination round.

In the final battle, the chefs were supposed to make eggs benedict. Michelle revealed that she did not make this dish often but had ordered it many times when she was hungover. She was confident that she would be able to make the eggs in time but with just six minutes remaining, her hollandaise was completely scrambled.

Judge Richard asked her to make a new sauce using eggs from Mehreen’s station. The judges felt that her eggs were “delicious” but her shrimp tasted like “sand.” Ultimately, Michelle Calcagni was eliminated from the Next Level Chef race.

Before leaving, Calcagni said that the show “has been a real dream come true for me.”

Next Level Chef season 2 episode 12: Michelle becomes the 12th chef to be sent home

Fox's description of the episode, titled Bake It 'til You Make It, reads:

"The chefs are faced with their toughest challenge yet, baking a next-level dessert that looks as delicious as it tastes."

This week on Next Level Chef, Chef Gordon challenged the seven finalists to bake a dessert dish within 60 minutes. Michelle knew that she was not good at baking, so decided to use her time-token advantage to get 10 seconds more on the platform. Nyesha coached at the middle level, while Richard helped chefs on the bottom platform.

Michelle admitted that this was the first time she was baking something from scratch. Pilar was also nervous that baking was not her strong suit. She barely got out of elimination last week and her tequila lime chocolate cake was almost falling. The chefs got a platform full of fruit for their mid-round mayhem, which was well used by the contestants.

After the challenge, Michelle’s dish looked messy and chef Gordon was concerned that she would be heading into the elimination round for the first time. The judges did not like the dishes prepared by the bottom-level chefs. They liked Omi’s fried and baked pastry with wild berry sauce, which was at the middle level.

The Next Level Chef judges were also impressed with Pilar and Chris’ dishes. Ultimately, Chris and Omi became the new top-level chefs and the time token was won by Omi.

Mehreen, Nuri, and Michelle then headed into elimination, where they were supposed to prepare eggs benedict within 30 minutes. This was Nuri’s third time in the elimination round and he was struggling to make hollandaise sauce.

Nuri then decided to put in some extra ingredients and focus on the things he could control. The judges called the dish delicious but felt that it did not need bacon.

They liked Mehreen’s eggs but felt that the salmon was way too crispy. Michelle then became the 12th chef to be sent home. The judges did not like her dish and felt that her shrimp had not been cleaned properly.

The remaining six chefs will compete in a new challenge on the next episode of Next Level Chef, which airs on Thursday, May 4. Fans can also watch the show on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes