How old is Tana Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay age difference explored as celebrity chef welcomes sixth child 

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay recently welcomed their sixth baby, named Jesse James Ramsay.

They shared the news of welcoming their sixth child on Instagram. Tana shared a picture on her Instagram in which she was holding Jesse.

In the post, they wrote:

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper," the Kitchen Nightmares host, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, wrote in his caption. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done"

It's worth noting that Gordon Ramsay is 57, while his wife Tana Ramsay is 49, so they have an age difference of nine years. The couple got married in 1996 and are parents to six children: Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, four, and now Jesse.

Social media users congratulate Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay for sixth baby

As internet users came across the news, they reacted by congratulating the couple. Some reacted wishing that the newborn kid was them. Others shared congratulatory wishes and said that talented people should have more and more kids.

For those unaware, the couple went through a tough phase of time when in 2016, Tana had a late miscarriage and in that, they lost their son Rocky. At that time, Gordon talked about this phase to a few media portals and said,

"We were devastated but thankfully we’re through the worst of it now. We’d been so excited and proud... and then there was this awful shock. Losing the baby brought us all so much closer."

Gordon Ramsay earlier talked about being a parent and having more children with PEOPLE, in which he said,

"I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f---ing walker!” the chef said, laughing. "'Hey, who's your granddad?' 'That's my dad, actually. So I'm not too sure how many knee hip replacements they'll get by the time they get 21, but I'm going to try"

Tana said in an interview that she's one of four kids, and it comes naturally to her that she's a huge fan of big family. She also said that it's sort of second nature to her.

The celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay admitted earlier that he was under pressure to have another baby but was not on board with that idea.