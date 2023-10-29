How many kids does Cam Newton have? All about his children as girlfriend Jasmin Brown announces pregnancy

Cam Newton is preparing to welcome his first child with girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. This baby will be his eighth child overall, as he is a father of seven children with his former partners, Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw. Brown announced her pregnancy through Instagram with a picture showing off her baby bump.

"Third times a charm tour... coming to a comedy stage near you. Link in bio."

Cam and Jasmin reportedly started dating in 2021 and have appeared together at multiple events, as per The Sun.

Cam Newton shares seven children with his former partners

Cam Newton is famous for his successful career in the NFL, but his personal life has also been in the spotlight for a long time. The Sun reported that Cam became a father of five children when he was romantically linked to Kia Proctor. He has two more children from La Reina Shaw.

Hollywood Life states that Cam and Kia's first child, Chosen Sebastian Newton, was born on December 24, 2015. Cam had announced the news through X (formerly Twitter).

"My longtime girlfriend and I were extremely blessed to have a son last week. Our family is excited, and thank you all for the well wishes!"

Kia became pregnant for the second time in 2016 and gave birth to a daughter named Sovereign-Dior Newton in April 2017. Cam Newton reportedly decided to keep his daughter's identity a secret for a long time until he revealed her face in a Christmas card shared through Instagram on Christmas the same year.

The duo's third child, Camidas Swain Newton, was born in July 2018. Kia revealed the news in November the same year by posting a photo of the baby sleeping. Cam and Kia welcomed their fourth child, Cashmere Newton, the following year.

Cam Newton is also a stepfather to a daughter named Shakira Proctor, born to Kia from a previous relationship. Cam once revealed in an Instagram post that he shares a strong bond with Shakira, and he wrote:

"You have challenged me in ways you will never know because, in retrospect, you were my first child. This message isn't to brag or to even complain about my situation, but this is just real talk."

Cam reportedly became the father of a child named Caesar Newton with Instagram model La Reina Shaw in 2020. This affair also led to the separation of Newton and Proctor in the same year. Newton is reportedly the stepfather of a son named Jaden Amarrio, La Reina's child from another relationship.

Jasmin Brown is a popular face in the entertainment industry

Jasmin Brown has pursued a successful career as an actress and comedian for a long time. The Sun states that she started her career on the short video platform Vine.

She has appeared as the host of shows like 106 & Park and Flex on My Ex and portrayed Deja in the comedy-drama series Zatima, which aired on BET. She also shares a lot of videos on her YouTube channel titled WatchJazzy.