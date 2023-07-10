The second season of Amazon Freevee's American-Filipino crime series, Almost Paradise, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a retired DEA Agent who moves to the Philippines. However, a series of events pull him back into his job.

The series stars Christian Kane in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen. The first season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Almost Paradise season 2 will focus on Alan Walker beginning a new chapter in his life

The official trailer for Almost Paradise season 2 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest installment as protagonist Christian Kane's life takes more dramatic turns.

The trailer opens with his doctor telling him that he's made significant progress on the health front but that his hypertension can return anytime. However, the trailer subsequently goes on to reveal that he continues to get involved in law enforcement activities, endangering his vulnerable health.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dramatic tone similar to the first season, and viewers can expect a lot of action in the new season. Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new season are revealed at this point.

The previous season was replete with intense action and drama and received critical acclaim thanks to its gripping storyline, action sequences, and performances by the actors, among various other things. The second season will reportedly feature 10 episodes, all of which are expected to drop on the same day on Amazon Freevee, on July 21, 2023.

A quick look at Almost Paradise's plot and cast

Almost Paradise focuses on the tumultuous life of a DEA Agent who's retired and moved to the Philippines. However, his seemingly peaceful life soon becomes dangerous as he gets sucked again into a world of crime and violence, pulling him back to work. Here's a short description of the crime series, as per Amazon Studios' press release:

"(Christian) Kane is Alex Walker, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent forced into early retirement. The combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can get—to a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago."

The synopsis further states:

"He now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel, which attracts the rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world. Despite his best efforts to transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett, Alex is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations—either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza and Ernesto Alamares, or encounters with people from his old life. And the problem is that he likes it.''

Christian Kane features in the lead role, along with Samantha Richelle, Nonie Buencamino, and many others playing key supporting characters.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Almost Paradise season 2 on Amazon Freevee on Friday, July 21, 2023.

