What is Amazon Freevee’s Tribunal Justice all about? Release date, trailer, and more

Tribunal Justice, the highly awaited and brand new Amazon Freevee original show arrives on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:01 am Eastern Time (ET). Judy Sheindlin, famously known as Judge Judy, has acted as the creator of the series that will showcase three renowned judges on a panel adjudicating real-life cases.

Since the official trailer for the new show was released by Amazon Freevee, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness what the new show will bring to the table.

Judy Sheindlin has also served as the writer of the series. The list of producers for the show entails Sandra Allen and Scott Koondel, along with Sheindlin.

Tribunal Justice on Amazon Freevee will showcase Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, and Adam Levy adjudicating real-life cases

The highly anticipated show make its debut on Amazon Freevee this Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. Created by Judge Judy's Judy Sheindlin, the series will showcase real-life complex cases getting adjudicated by three prestigious judges, including Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, and Adam Levy. The three judges will be seen working on the same panel and will adjudicate cases collectively.

The official synopsis for the show, given by Amazon Freevee, reads as follows:

"Tribunal Justice is a panel-based show starring Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker — two of the judges on Judy Sheindlin’s CBS Media Ventures panel court program Hot Bench — as well as Sheindlin’s son, former District Attorney Adam Levy. They will be joined by fan-favorite former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who will be the new show’s bailiff. Like Judy Justice, Tribunal Justice is distributed by Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment."

The official description further reads:

"Former CBS executive Koondel and Sheindlin, who have worked together for 22 years, are executive producing the new program. Created by Sheindlin, Tribunal Justice will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. Adding a unique twist to the court genre, Tribunal Justice will include a video element, allowing viewers to follow scenes surrounding the events of each case."

The official synopsis and trailer for the series give the audience intriguing clues and glimpses about what is about to come their way in the show. By the looks of it, viewers are in for some pretty complex cases that will be shown to them in a unique video format, along with the series of events inside the courtroom featuring the three respected judges of the panel.

Apart from the three esteemed judges, the show will also feature Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd, Bailiff Cassandra Britt, and Judy Sheindlin herself.

Don't forget to watch Tribunal Justice, which airs on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Amazon Freevee.

