How to watch Casa Grande on Amazon Freevee? Release date, streaming details, and more

Amazon Freevee is set to host its first non-English language scripted program, Casa Grande, on Monday, May 1, 2023. The bilingual show will consist of five episodes and reports state that each episode will be an hour long.

Whether all will hit the ad-supported VOD streaming service at the same time is unclear. The airtime too is not officially known. Made in English and Spanish, the miniseries is the work of Lauren Swickard and Ali Afshar.

The duo is known for A California Christmas, which hit Netflix on December 14, 2020. Latin filmmaker Gabriela Tagliavini is at the helm of the show. It's the debut series of Afshar’s ESX Entertainment. Pitching it as “a Hispanic-influenced Yellowstone,” the actor-producer said:

“The story will resonate powerfully with audiences appreciating elevated Western themes and cultures presented through a different prism.”

Casa Grande, which translates to Great House in English, stars John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, Madison Lawlor, Karen Bethzabe, Javier Bolaños, Raquel Dominguez, and James Marsters, among others.

Kate Mansi, Daniel Edward Mora, Loren Escandon, and Afshar complete the cast.

Casa Grande to explore "universal themes of class, immigration, culture, and family," says producer-actor

According to reports, the Amazon Freevee original is based on real events and is about California's "hardworking, often undocumented migrant workforce," juxtaposed with wealthy landowners in the northern part of the US state.

A detailed synopsis reads:

“It’s an upstairs/downstairs story transposed from turn-of-the-century English countryside to rural America. The show uses the framework of conventional character drama to explore universal themes of class, immigration, culture, and family.”

Alex Ranarivelo, Michael Cruz, and Lauren Swickard are enlisted as writers for the upcoming series, with Swickard doubling up as the showrunner. Ava Rettke and Daniel Aspromonte are aboard as the executive producers.

While talking to the media, Ali Afshar noted that the in “the world of Casa Grande…the intensity never lets up and the traditional good vs. evil trope becomes skewed and more challenging to accept.”

Meanwhile, Tagliavini added:

“There’s a war about race in our country taking place right now, and we decided to take the bull by the horns…We show in provocative scenes how hate and violence are originated by fear.”

Before the premiere, the marketing team attached to the show shared a few first-look images via ComingSoon in March. In them, we see different settings, backgrounds, and a Romeo-and-Juliet-type romance possibly between a wealthy landowner’s daughter and a migrant farm worker.

The trailer, released a month ago, emitted serious Yellowstone vibes and established that the fresh series won’t be an easy watch.

As per reports, the team hit the ground on November 1, 2020, in Tomales, a Census-designated location in California. A fortnight ago, Afshar took to Instagram to share that the series was shot in his native Petaluma as well. Petaluma and Tomales are merely 16.3 miles away from one another.

Afshar’s Petaluma ranch doubled up as a filming location, where a barn was converted into a sound stage! For the native filmmaker, the city was always his first choice, and he termed Casa Grande as “a Petaluma-made show.”

Located 33.4 miles away from Tomales is Sonoma County, where the cast and crew were spotted in December 2020 lensing several sequences.

Alongside its Amazon Freevee premiere, the show will also get a special theatrical screening on Wednesday, May 3, at Petaluma, said local reports. Los Angeles-based Warner Bros. lot will host a similar screening on May 1.

Casa Grande hits Amazon Freevee on Monday, May 1, 2023.

