Casa Grande cast list: Who stars in Amazon Freevee's bilingual drama series?

Amazon Freevee's bilingual drama series, Casa Grande, is set to premiere on May 1, 2023. The show will tell the story of the hardworking workforce of migrants living in California and their exploitation by wealthy landowners for profit. The show seeks to not only represent the struggles of those undocumented migrants but also give apt representation to the topics of class and culture.

Here's a short synopsis of the series, as per IMDb:

"Follows several families in the farmland of Northern California as it navigates universal themes of class, immigration, culture and family."

Ali Afshar, actor, filmmaker, and owner of ESX Entertainment, said in a statement:

"We molded Casa Grande as a Hispanic-influenced Yellowstone and feel the story will resonate powerfully with audiences appreciating elevated Western themes and cultures presented through a different prism.”

He continued that Amazon Freevee was the "perfect service" for viewers to discover and binge Casa Grande. Describing the show, Afshar said that it was one where the intensity never let and the good versus evil trope became "skewed and more challenging to accept.”

Casa Grande is also the debut series of ESX Entertainment. The five-episode series stars many notable names like John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, and Karen Bethzabe, among others.

The series is directed by Latin filmmaker Gabriela Tagliavini and written by Lauren Swickard, Alex Ranarivelo, and Michael Cruz. Ava Rettke and Daniel Aspromonte acting are the executive producers of the upcoming show

Amazon Freevee's Casa Grande cast list: John Pyper-Ferguson and others to star in the drama series

1) John Pyper-Ferguson as Sawyer Clarkman

John Pyper-Ferguson plays the role of Sawyer Clarkman, a wealthy landowner in Northern California in Amazon's limited series. Details about his character aren't known as of yet, however, based on the trailer, viewers can expect him to play the antagonist in the show.

Viewers might be familiar with him from his guest roles in Suits and The 100.

2) Christina Moore as Susanna Clarkman

Christina Moore plays the role of Susanna Clarkman, the wife of Sawyer Clarkman, and will also play the antagonist on the show. Her character is shown to be that of a dominating mother in the trailer.

She is seen threatening to report one of her maids to immigration as her son has developed a relationship with her daughter. Moore promises to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance and builds anticipation for the series.

Christina Moore has previously appeared in numerous movies such as I Believe in Santa, Roped, and Lady Driver. She has also made appearances in quite a few Disney shows including Sonny with a Chance, Jessie, and Bunk'd, among others.

3) Madison Lawlor as Hassie Clarkman

Madison Lawlor portrays the role of Hassie Clarkman, daughter of Sawyer and Sussana Clarkman. While not a lot of details are known about her character, it seems like she will play the protagonist. She is seen standing up to her parents to try to end her relationship with one of their maids' sons, who is an immigrant. It will be interesting to see how her character is explored in the show.

Lawlor is known for her roles in films like Until Forever, Daddy Issues, Killer Under the Bed, and Close Range.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others portraying pivotal supporting/minor characters. These include Daniel Edward Mora as Rafael Morales, Kate Mansi as Hunter Clarkman, Keith Miller as Noah Karmon, and Ali Afshar as Hazan. Other supporting actors also include Karen Bethzabe as Natalia Cortez, Raquel Dominguez as Camila Cortez, and Loren Escandon as Ximena Morales.

Casa Grande is set to premiere on Amazon FreeVee on May 1, 2023.

